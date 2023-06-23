PERTH COUNTY – At its June 1 meeting, Perth County council received a report from Chief Administrative Officer Lori Wolfe, with an update on the Committee on Affordable and Attainable Housing (CAAH).
In 2020, council established the CAAH to provide advice and recommendations to Perth County council on initiatives to support the expansion and retention of affordable, attainable and rental housing in the County of Perth.
The report presented to council was to provide an update on the committee as they moved into the recruitment for public members.
“Council approved the Committee’s workplan in 2022 and provided a small amount of financial support to advance various tasks. The workplan set out three main focus areas: Education, Policy, and Project & Innovation,” explained the report presented to council.
An open recruitment period was to be required to complete the committee’s composition, as the committee was made up of four members of county council, four citizens, two institutional members, a representative from the City of Stratford Housing Division, and the Warden of Perth County.
“The public members on the CAAH need to be recruited and appointed… The planning and development division will be engaging with CAAH to discuss the new OP (Official Plan) and how this important policy tool can be used to positively impact the housing landscape across Perth County,” stated the report.
“The CAAC will participate as a key voice in the development of the OP, as it is the most impactful policy lever the county has within its legislative jurisdiction to support the development of affordable and attainable housing in Perth County.”
The financial implications for this project were minimal, as the CAO’s budget had an allocation of $14,000 remaining to support the committee.
However, CAO Wolfe had some reservations about staff time allocation.
“Again, I will reiterate there is certainly limited time for planning staff to support the actions of the committee because they are focused on the OP.”
“Those workplan tasks that were approved by council to move forward, they’re all either complete, underway, we also have external partner organizations that are advancing housing activities in Perth,” explained Wolfe.
Further, provincial legislative changes will impact housing in the county.
“And the provincial policy changes is something else to note. The housing landscape is shifting considerably, due to recent policy changes, and I just want to note that those policies will impact the development of housing in our region.”
The report was to be received for information, unless directed otherwise, they were to proceed with recruiting the four citizen appointments.
“I guess the question is now, does council want to proceed with this committee, dissolve this committee, or what is your wish to do?” asked Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz. “When I was at the United Way annual meeting, they announced that night that they have some great initiatives coming forward in regards to low-income housing, and they are working on some things (in the area), and we also have our social housing in Stratford,” continued Ehgoetz.
“It makes sense to proceed with the committee. I think housing is a common theme throughout the lower tiers within the county, so it would make sense for the county, similar to planning issues, it would make sense for the county to get involved with the housing issues, from the county perspective, and assist the lower tiers with the housing issues that they have. That’s my thought on the matter,” expressed Coun. Dean Trentowsky.
“I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel… You mentioned a number of organizations that are involved with this. And I think if we’re going to do it we have to work with them, not try and do our own thing… It seems to have worked fairly well in Huron County, they’re certainly a little further down the road than we are with this. I think united we stand, divided we fall, and I think if we work with the organizations, it might be beneficial,” stated Coun. Walter McKenzie.
However, there was opposition to the continuation of the committee.
“In all honesty, this is more of a lower-tier thing in my opinion. They are the ones that have the developments, those are the ones that build the houses. The county, we don’t do that… we don’t have any land that we could put that on. So, its more related to the lower tiers.
“I think if we were to work with the United Way or social services, and just support them in whatever way we can, we’d be just as far ahead. Maybe use some of the money we would have spent trying to do this, on actually doing something,” expressed Coun. Jim Aitcheson.
Deputy Warden Doug Kellum then questioned Atchison, and asked him to clarify if he wanted to dissolve the committee.
“I think it’s more of a lower- tier function. They are the ones that build the houses,” replied Aitcheson.
“I honestly don’t see a need for it, when you have social services and you have United Way... they hired a person just for that function. So if we were to assist them or whatever in any way we could, I think that would be more beneficial to us.”
Coun. Matt Duncan then asked if they had staff time to support the organizations.
“It would depend on if we had a request from the United Way saying ‘this is what we need help in,’ we would evaluate that, come back to council and say ‘this is the request we have, and here’s how we can help them,’ or if we needed additional resources we would put it up to you in that regard. It’s just not knowing what they need help with, it’s difficult to answer that question,” responded Wolfe.
“That’s my only fear with dissolving the committee, it shifts the workload from council to staff at that point,” expressed Duncan.
It then came time to make a motion.
“I make a motion that we dissolve the committee and that we obviously work with these organizations,” proposed Coun. Hugh McDermid. The motion was then seconded by Duncan. The vote passed 7-1 in favour of dissolving the committee.
However, it is to be noted that two members of county council were missing from the meeting.
Councillors Jerry Smith and Todd Kasenberg were absent from the meeting and were unable to vote or raise concerns on the matter.
As the Mayor of North Perth, the county’s fastest growing municipality, Kasenberg has concerns surrounding the dissolution of the CAAH.
“I was the initiator that brought the resolution to council to establish that committee… As initiator, even in the beginnings, there was some wariness, because it’s a slightly different mechanism. County council doesn’t have a seemingly history of having committees with mixed representation of councillors and citizens to serve on it,” expressed Kasenberg in a recent interview with the Listowel Banner.
“After its passage, there were a few half-hearted attempts by some sitting at the table to try to disband it in its earlier days… the committee did a lot of great work… and then, here we are today. This council, a new term of council, did not convene a meeting of the committee since the election in October.”
Kasenberg then asked staff to “remedy” the situation and bring an update to council.
“It would appear that in my absence from the council table, and even mayors are entitled to vacation time… I wasn’t there… and so this action was taken in my absence. Its difficult of course, therefore for me to sort of do much about it because I wasn’t there… but I want to justify that I wasn’t there because I needed a vacation.”
Kasenberg then spoke to the provincial government’s call to action for municipalities to aid in dealing with the housing crisis in Ontario.
“Clearly, Mr. Ford’s government has made it plain, over and over again that municipal governments must be involved and share the yoke on the issue of affordability and attainability of housing and getting housing built.”
So the dismantling of the committee seems like a step backwards for North Perth’s mayor.
“And I just fundamentally disagree with what was done, but I am one councillor and I’m speaking personally, not on behalf of council. My personal commitment to housing sees the county involved and involved in meaningful ways… Social services does a fine job in their lane, but there are other lanes around housing that are essentially not getting any attention, and the county and the lower- tier municipalities must be involved across the whole of the spectrum in my opinion,” explained Kasenberg.
“And so here we are, we had a mechanism to be involved and to study it with more intimacy the opportunities and issues across the housing spectrum, and we shut it down. And the only conclusions, that are reasonable to form in my opinion, are that those who voted to shut it down, believe that we don’t need this mechanism in the face of the housing crisis … or there’s another mechanism that they propose to advance.”
Now, Kasenberg believes the county is left with a vacuum.
“So we are left with a vacuum right now, in my opinion, of not giving staff necessary direction to make this a priority, and yet we’ve dismantled the mechanism that was working to make it a priority… I can’t speak on behalf of council, I wasn’t there, but I think that this was a choice that didn’t need to be made and that essentially now puts the obligation on all of Perth County council to be deliberating and working and creating action plans.”
With North Perth being the fastest growing municipality within North Perth, Kasenberg warns that other lower-tier municipalities will soon feel the pressure.
“The challenge with affordability and availability of housing is primarily centered in one of the four lower- tier municipalities, in North Perth. And we are feeling the pain, and we encounter people all the time, who are wringing their hands at trying to find a place to live here and to contribute here. And this community needs to do the work, and we are trying to do the work to find paths to get more housing stock, to increase the density, so that our land use is respectful of the farming intensity that goes on around here and to find affordability and prices that people can actually stomach. And we do feel we need county support, and the county has shut down one of the mechanisms towards that support and so the county is going to be called on by me, if nobody else at the table, to yoke up and do its duty towards all citizens even if the other lower-tier municipalities don’t feel its an issue for them.”
But the Municipality of North Perth’s council will continue its work on housing affordability.
“North Perth will continue its actions. We have our own action plan, and we have more that will come our way on that score,” said Kasenberg.
“I believe the county will have to come back with more commitment and more strategy around affordability of housing.”
For Kasenberg, housing is a basic need that needs to be addressed.
“This is not an ego matter for me. This is a matter of doing what’s right in our communities in Perth County to help our fellow humans be housed, it’s a very basic need. And that county council made choices to eliminate a committee that was working on that need, as I said, means that we now have to own the agenda, we’re gonna have to do the work ourselves directly as a council.”
Warden Ehgoetz shared with the Banner council’s concerns surrounding housing in the county.
“The county is very concerned about affordable and attainable housing and we work closely with the City of Stratford with the Social Housing Department there as they are the lead for the county for this. United Way is also making great progress and we are supportive of them. Working with them helps to strengthen the county, so the focus is to work with them more rather than to try to duplicate what is already being done,” explained Ehgoetz.
“Affordable housing is an issue in not only Perth County but all of Ontario, everyone is trying to do their part. The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) is also working with the government to find a solution and the county also works closely with them.”