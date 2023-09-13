Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy broached the concept of a one percent sales tax added to the HST which could go back to local coffers, much like what the City of Toronto has been pushing to address their deficit, but it seems the province is not interested.
Last Tuesday during her mayor’s report, she said it was something she brought up at the recent Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference during the ministers’ forum.
“To add one percent to the HST, known as the local share, to put monies back into our local economies for much needed infrastructure requirements,” she said. “And the answer was basically, ‘no’.”
The addition of one percent on the sales tax which would go to municipalities was first discussed by AMO when the Liberals were in government, she explained.
“Obviously with an election coming up, they said ‘no’,” she said.
“The HST has never gone up. It has only gone down. The idea is the HST is the ability to pay,” she said.
If someone chooses to buy something expensive it is not on the income tax or property tax, she explained.
“So, you need to choose where you spend your money,” she said.
While there have been some comments that this would be difficult because the HST is shared with the federal and provincial governments, AMO does not see it as a difficult proposition, the mayor said.
“AMO did a report and showed it would bring in about one billion dollars and broke it down to the 444 municipalities showing exactly what your share would be,” she said.
The caveat is this is for infrastructure needs, but it has been turned down.
It is quite ironic with the City of Toronto asking for a one percent sales tax to deal with a huge deficit there, but the province has also refused that, she said.
“I know AMO pushed it and my colleagues pushed it for years and years,” she said.