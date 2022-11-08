The staff at Centre de santé communautaire de Timmins are settling into their temporary spaces, as work moves forward on a new facility.
The primary care clinic is still located in Timmins Square, but their administrative and community offices have moved from the Kent Street location to 60 Wilson Ave, suite 202.
“The preparations to demolish have begun,” said Michelle Stevens, executive director of CSC Timmins, about the building on Kent Street.
Stevens said they are working out the details for the demolition of the building on Kent Street but a date has not been officially set.
In April, the province announced $10 million for the new francophone health centre that will eventually be built at the 120 Kent St. site.
Centre de santé communautaire de Timmins provides primary care services and community supports for the francophone community in the city.
The new facility will expand the services offered to include childhood education, physiotherapy and better accessibility.