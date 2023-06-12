The top Ridgetown District High and Elementary Schools atheletes were honoured at the annual awards banquet last Wednesday night.

The following are the Royals’ secondary school teams and award winners.

Girls Volleyball - Most Valuable Players – Meredith Anderson, Morgyn Woudenberg; Most Improved Players – Peyton Donais, Kallie Rourke, Rebecca Klassen

Girls Basketball - MVPs – Savanah Smith, Paytyn Logan-Whiteye; MIPs – Draedyn Wrightman, Skylar Rutledge

Curling - MVP – Eric Van Maanen; Most Sportsmanlike Players – Nathan Towsley, Liam Duffy, Brandon Stirling

Track and Field - MVP – Liam Duffy

Boys Basketball - MVP – DeJaun Jackson; MIP – Dayvid Furlotte

Hockey - MVP – Logan Fraser; MVP – Paytyn Logan-Whiteye

Boys Volleyball - MVP – Mack Anderson; MIP – Ethan Gagnier

Boys Baseball - MVP – Owen Campbell, Trent Smith

Golf - MVP – Savana Smith

MIP – Trenton DeCook

Badminton - MVP – Morgyn Woudenberg, Emma Cowley

MIP – Will Marshall; Most Determined Players – Savana Smith, senior; Logan Fraser, junior

Athletic Leadership – Trey Pickering

Girls Softball - MVPs – Paytyn Longam-Whiteye, Savana Smith, Draeyden Wrightman; MIP – Meredith Anderson

The following are the Royals’ Grade 7-8 elementary school teams and award winners.

Girls Basketball - MVP – Grace VanderGriendt, Lola Liu; MDP – Lia Hillman

Girls Volleyball - MVP – Logan Wrightman; MIP – Lexi Currah

Cross Country - MVP – Gracie VanderGriendt; MDP – Aric West

Girls Soccer - MVP – Bianca Brown; MDP – Georgia Pollard

Boys Soccer - MVP – Aiden Buzzell; MDP – Brett Holman, Lucas Holman

Boys Basketball - MVP – Rian Osterhout; MDP – Lucas Pazitka, Ryder VanderToorn

Boys Volleyball - MVP – Jaxon Myers; MIP – Owen Brown

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you