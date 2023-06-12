The top Ridgetown District High and Elementary Schools atheletes were honoured at the annual awards banquet last Wednesday night.
The following are the Royals’ secondary school teams and award winners.
Girls Volleyball - Most Valuable Players – Meredith Anderson, Morgyn Woudenberg; Most Improved Players – Peyton Donais, Kallie Rourke, Rebecca Klassen
Girls Basketball - MVPs – Savanah Smith, Paytyn Logan-Whiteye; MIPs – Draedyn Wrightman, Skylar Rutledge
Curling - MVP – Eric Van Maanen; Most Sportsmanlike Players – Nathan Towsley, Liam Duffy, Brandon Stirling
Track and Field - MVP – Liam Duffy
Boys Basketball - MVP – DeJaun Jackson; MIP – Dayvid Furlotte
Hockey - MVP – Logan Fraser; MVP – Paytyn Logan-Whiteye
Boys Volleyball - MVP – Mack Anderson; MIP – Ethan Gagnier
Boys Baseball - MVP – Owen Campbell, Trent Smith
Golf - MVP – Savana Smith
MIP – Trenton DeCook
Badminton - MVP – Morgyn Woudenberg, Emma Cowley
MIP – Will Marshall; Most Determined Players – Savana Smith, senior; Logan Fraser, junior
Athletic Leadership – Trey Pickering
Girls Softball - MVPs – Paytyn Longam-Whiteye, Savana Smith, Draeyden Wrightman; MIP – Meredith Anderson
The following are the Royals’ Grade 7-8 elementary school teams and award winners.
Girls Basketball - MVP – Grace VanderGriendt, Lola Liu; MDP – Lia Hillman
Girls Volleyball - MVP – Logan Wrightman; MIP – Lexi Currah
Cross Country - MVP – Gracie VanderGriendt; MDP – Aric West
Girls Soccer - MVP – Bianca Brown; MDP – Georgia Pollard
Boys Soccer - MVP – Aiden Buzzell; MDP – Brett Holman, Lucas Holman
Boys Basketball - MVP – Rian Osterhout; MDP – Lucas Pazitka, Ryder VanderToorn
Boys Volleyball - MVP – Jaxon Myers; MIP – Owen Brown