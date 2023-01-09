Cost of living, health care and affordable housing will continue to be major concerns for Sarnia-Lambton and its Member of Parliament Marilyn Gladu, as she reflected on 2022 and looked towards the coming year.
Inflation was a concern for most of 2022 as everyone dealt with rising costs. She said there are things, which can be done to help curtail inflation, the first being suspending the tax on essential items like home heating and groceries. “The Liberal government can also stop its inflationary spending which has driven inflation,” she said.
Rising costs have made the physically challenged and seniors especially vulnerable. This is true as she has seen many rents double in the constituency. She wants to see the federal government partner with the province and municipalities to continue to create more housing. There is a housing crunch and she wants to see more supply created.
There are problems in health care, especially with the doctor and nursing shortages. She feels the government needs to get more international health care professionals vetted to allow them to practice. There are doctors who have come to Canada who are driving taxis and doing other jobs who are doing so because they have not yet gotten their credentials recognized to practice in Canada.
“The provinces are doing the best they can,” said Gladu. The federal government has provided 75 percent of the province’s health care costs in the past. With inflation, that has dropped to 25 percent. “That is a huge gap.”
Canadians are even seeing problems in the pharmacies with shortages in medications. This is due to the approval processes and costings put in place by the federal government, said Gladu. The federal government wants to keep the costs of medication low and this red tape is causing the shortages. Something similar is happening in New Zealand, she noted.
“When someone can go across the border and see full shelves in Port Huron, there is something wrong,” said Gladu. It was only after the opposition parties raised the issue of lack of medication, did you start to see the government bringing in emergency orders of Tylenol and other medications.
Among one of Gladu’s successes in 2022, she had a private members bill passed unanimously to protect employee pensions. The bill would prioritize pensions and protect the funds when a bankruptcy occurs. The bill is currently before the Senate and is expected to pass in February. She is especially proud of this accomplishment when it becomes law because only 40 members of parliament have had two private members bills passed and she will be among them.
Gladu was also pleased to see the use of the ArriveCan app to become optional when going through customs last September. With her riding being along the border, she called the app discriminatory, especially for those who don’t have a cell phone. She even knows of people who have received fines in error when those people were double and triple vaccinated.
Gladu was also pleased to see the ruling by Michigan Judge Janet Neff that the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline dispute as a federal case and not a state. This was also the opinion of the Canadian government. This was a blow to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s attempts to have the pipeline shutdown over safety concerns.
Gladu said this will allow for the tunnel project to go ahead. A 6.4 kilometre tunnel will be built to replace the lines beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Line 5 runs between Superior, Wisconsin and Sarnia and carries crude oil and natural gas liquids used in propane. Gladu said Line 5 impacts 23,000 jobs.
Gladu also made a submission to the Federal Riding Boundaries Commission in the fall. Under the riding redistribution, it is being proposed Sarnia-Lambton will be extended to include Walpole Island First Nation and the area of Chatham-Kent which will include Wallaceburg and the Dresden area, including Mitchell’s Bay. This will add 20,000 people to the riding and change the name to Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong.
Gladu said the existing riding already falls with the required population range and asked the riding boundaries not be changed. She said with the bigger riding she would need to have a second constituency office in Wallaceburg. The Federal Riding Boundaries Commission is to give its recommendations on any changes in February.