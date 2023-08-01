From a Jane Austen-themed afternoon to a vintage car show, there’s something for everyone at Nelles Manor.
This month, the 225-year-old manor is hosting three events: a concert titled Kindred Spirits: An Afternoon with Jane Austen and Friends, a Victorian picnic, and a vintage car show.
The first of the three events takes place on August 7. Kate Pyatt, the museum manager, said the Jane Austen event was suggested by a new volunteer. At 2 p.m., participants can come to sit on the law and enjoy the music of Kindred Spirits.
“It's sort of like in Jane Austen movies, how the family and friends would get together in the evenings, and then someone would play music, someone would sing, someone would read a letter that they'd received from a relative from away, and then someone would read a poem that they'd found,” she explained. “I think it's a really interesting concept, and we're going to hopefully continue that again next year.”
The Jane Austen theme is particularly on-brand, as Nelles Manor is a Georgian Manor from the same period as Jane Austen.
Guests are asked to bring their own blanket or chair. Admission is by donation. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite by visiting the museum’s website nellesmanor.ca.
Just a few days later, on Aug. 12, is the Victorian Picnic; visit the manor from 1 to 4 p.m. and enjoy picnic baskets filled with savoury and sweet treats. This event, Pyatt said they haven’t done since before the pandemic but are looking forward to bringing it back.
“Everybody who buys a ticket gets a basket full of food and drink and then eats outside,” she said. “Our teas are usually inside, so this is our outside event.
Price is $40 per person or $95 per family (2 adults and up to three children ages three to 12). Reserve your spot by visiting the museum’s website nellesmanor.ca.
To round out the month, the Vintage Car Show takes place on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sponsored by Grimsby Hyundai, there will be a variety of cars for enthusiasts to see.
“We don't have a lot of room for cars, but we do have a lot of people coming,” she joked. “We'll have Model T Fords, and then I know Studebaker cars are coming, and then we’ll have more modern cars so people can see the contrast.”
Pyatt explained that the manor receives no government funding unless they apply for grants for certain projects and whatnot, so funds raised at events are what help keep the museum running.
“So all these things that we need to do is to keep the doors open and to keep preservation,” she said. “The manor this year is 225 years old. So it's one of the oldest buildings in Ontario that people can actually go in and look at. It's also been restored to the 1790s period when it was built.”
Pyatt explained that Nelles Manor Museum has been a museum since 2015 when it was donated by the Coutts family to the people of Ontario.
Barry and Linda Coutts had purchased the manor in 1971 and spent 43 years undoing the “modern construction” that had been done to the home, restoring it to its former glory.
“It's so important for the community to rally to keep the organization open,” Pyatt said. “We have a lot of history with the military as well as the legislature for Upper Canada. We want to really make sure that we can spread that knowledge through the area … we're still really a new museum that is looking to become a community hub for Grimsby and the surrounding area.”