The town is planning to expand its community garden this spring.
Julian Traschel, co-ordinator of the Newark Park Community Garden Network, told council he was planning to expand the garden into its second phase.
“The garden last year was a big success,” he told councillors at a committee of the whole meeting.
So, he hopes to add another 26 raised 10 x 10-foot plots this year.
He also asked for permission to move forward with a 24-foot circular pollinator garden.
“There’s clearly a need for gardens like this,” Traschel said.
Last year the group planted a sunflower garden. Traschel said it was “absolutely swarmed” by pollinators like birds, bees and other insects.
According to Traschel’s written report, the garden plots are rented out for $60 apiece (or $90 for two) and the town is reimbursed for the water needed to grow all the plants and vegetables.
After seeing how popular it was last year, Traschel hopes to get children more involved.
In 2022, collaborations with Newark Neighbours fell short, so he hopes to find greater success with the town food bank this year.
The garden network is offering Newark Neighbours four additional plots of garden this year.
According to a staff report, it will cost the town $6,555 to fund the next stage of the project.
The Niagara Community Garden Network is offering to cover up to $500 for the wood needed to construct the raised beds.
The same report also said the annual cost of the garden would be a little more than $1,000.
Traschel told council the NOTL Horticulture Society has agreed to pay the $1,200 cost of plants.
The committee approved the garden extension plans.
Gardeners can start earning their green thumbs after the new gardening beds are completed in May.