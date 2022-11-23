Pulling up to the pumps and filling the car gas tank on September 20, 2022, did more than just prevent an embarrassing call to CAA, it also provided funds to local charities and groups across Western Canada through Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraising initiative. Fuel Good Day happens once a year where a minimum of five cents for every litre of gasoline and diesel sold during that day go to support the chosen charitable recipients.
Lake Country Co-op participated in Fuel Good Day for the sixth consecutive year, donating ten cents per litre of fuel to chosen organizations in five of their communities. Seven organizations benefited this year and Lake Country Co-op Wakaw donated their funds to Little Minnows Daycare Centre and Wakaw Minor Ball. Director of Marketing and Community Relations for Lake Country Co-operative Association Limited, Brittney Rosenberg, said of the initiative, “It is a fun and different way to support great organizations and make a positive impact in the community we operate in. Fuel Good Day is one way we enhance the success and vibrancy of our communities.” Lake Country Co-op has an application process through which organization can request consideration. The goal, said Rosenberg, is to support a variety of programs and organizations that benefit the people and communities that make up Lake Country Co-op’s trading area.
Since its inception in 2017, Fuel Good Day has generated more than $3.65 million for more than 800 local organizations. All the proceeds from local Fuel Good Day events stay in the community benefitting local schools, community centres, libraries, hospitals, food banks, minor sports groups and more. In 2021, Co-op members and customers across western Canada raised more than $595,000, this year the total was bigger yet. The September 20th Fuel Good Day 2022 generated $650,000.
Of course, since the Co-op is a member owned co-operative, the majority of the people who come out and support Fuel Good Days are members, but other people of the community do tend to show up as well in order to support their local organizations. Lake Country Co-op as a whole raised a total of $15,554.72 and in Wakaw fuel sales for the day resulted in each of the two recipient organizations receiving $1554.06.
Director of Little Minnows Daycare Centre, Becki Krentz reported that the Board has decided that the funds they received will be used to renovate their outdoor play space. Little Minnows first opened their doors in 2015 and are licensed to provide care to 39 children aged six weeks to 12 years of age. The daycare has been undergoing a bit of a facelift for the past couple years with new shingles last year, the addition of a garden space this year and an upgrade to the school age children’s space. Wakaw Minor Ball had not responded by press time.