During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jairo Viafara, professional transportation planner, noticed the high number of media reports focused on pedestrian accidents in Winnipeg. Wanting to do something useful while housebound, he asked Manitoba Public Insurance to provide data from 2012 to 2019 involving traffic accidents and pedestrians.
His analysis found that four pedestrians were killed per year between 2012 and 2016 in Winnipeg. Between 2015 and 2019, that number rose to 5.6 per year. ”But it's not only the fatalities,” said Viafara. “It's also a number of serious injuries. That means accidents that do not necessarily lead to a death but somehow have a level of seriousness that needs to be addressed,”
Coun. Matt Allard tabled Viafara’s report at a public works committee meeting in June and shared a motion including requests for more reporting from MPI and the Winnipeg Police Service. “We got a part-win with the Winnipeg Police Quarterly Report, and it did show how there's been a record number of pedestrian cycling injuries and fatalities. So this is a growing problem,” said Allard.
But, while the Winnipeg Police Service is now reporting quarterly instead of annually, MPI still provides only an annual report. “What happens is essentially that it takes up to a year and a half before you get the actual numbers right,” said Allard. Jairo’s report pointed out that in other jurisdictions, information is provided instantly.
In the spring, Viafara released an expanded transportation analysis from 2012 to 2020. Most concernedly, he said 34.1 per cent of pedestrian actions were reported as "unknown." His analysis notes that this accounts for the second highest number of pedestrian involvement. “Traffic Accident Reports with “unknown” actions fail to include driver, vehicle, roadway user’s characteristics and related infrastructure issues. Consequently, incomplete Traffic Accident Reports may contribute to the failure to understand what happened at the collision event,” states Viafara’s report.
Allard brought Viafara’s second report to the public works committee in April. However, this time, they sent it to the newly rebranded Road Safety Strategy. As an advisory committee, Allard said the public likely will not get much information other than reports that flow from the group.
He said he believes there’s a huge policy area that can be developed around reducing injuries and fatalities on Winnipeg roads. “I expect this issue, even were we to implement the full road safety strategy, I think there's still more to do after that. And I think it's going to take even more than that to reverse the trend,” said Allard.
Pedestrian mobility is an issue Viafara said impacts the way people access opportunities, jobs, healthcare and school— particularly those who rely on walking for everyday needs.
“It's important for us to make every single effort to assure to the pedestrians that they are safe, or at least their safety is being considered when they are moving from their household to key destinations in the community.”