The Halton Region has reported the detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in six batches of mosquitoes trapped this week. These positive samples mark the first WNV-positive mosquitoes in Halton this year.
Experts warn that urban areas are more susceptible to hosting mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus. The specific mosquito types that most commonly transmit the virus to humans tend to breed in urban environments, such as areas with bird baths, plant pots, old toys, and tires that accumulate stagnant water.
While many individuals infected with WNV may not show symptoms, some may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Although most cases result in complete recovery, a few people may develop severe illnesses affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord). Individuals with specific medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease, and those over 50 are at higher risk of experiencing severe disease.
In light of the recent findings, health authorities in Halton urge residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:
Cover up when venturing outside between dusk and dawn (when mosquitoes are most active) and in shaded, wooded areas. Wearing light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants with tightly-woven fabric can help prevent mosquito bites.
Eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites around homes by removing all water-filled containers and objects. Regularly changing the water in bird baths is also recommended.
Use approved insect repellents, such as those containing DEET or Icaridin, to deter mosquitoes.
Ensure window and door screens are intact and without any holes, cuts, or other openings to keep mosquitoes from entering homes.
Local health authorities and Halton Region officials are closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. They urge the community to stay informed and follow recommended measures to minimize the risk of exposure to West Nile Virus and protect public health.