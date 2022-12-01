Timmins’ Filipino Association is hosting its first Christmas party since officially becoming a non-profit organization.
“People can expect all kinds of things,” said Estella Chow, who is catering the event.
Chow says the Christmas party, which is happening on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Senator Hotel, starting at 6 pm., is open to everyone and will include dancers, music, raffles, and lots of food.
Christmas celebrations in the Philippines start months before December and involve lots of light and traditional decorations, but as a majority of people in the country are Catholic, the religious parts of the holiday are front and centre.
Chow said that they've adapted a lot of the Western traditions like nutcrackers and other things people associate with Christmas.
"You have to adapt," she said as she readied the Santa suit for the Saturday event.
The party is also a way to bring a little bit of home to new arrivals, both from the Philippines and from other places all over the world, and help them build roots in the community.
“It’s hard when you move away from your family,” said Chow. “This way, people don’t have to be confined to their own apartment, they can come out!”
The association has hosted picnics and their first Fiesta in Timmins this year, and they continue supporting those coming to Timmins from the Philippines whether they need help or just a friendly face.
“We can do more for our community this way,” said Chow about becoming a not-for-profit and being able to fund-raise. “And it’s nice to do something for the bigger community.”
She said the association is also working on gift bags for those in need and other charitable work in the community to be handed out.
Chow says they are working with Living Space, and Good Samaritan on this project, and getting food to people who need it in the next month.
Tickets to the event are available but there aren’t many spots left.
Tickets can be reserved by phone at 705-363-0720 or at Lady Luck restaurant and convenience store at 33 Balsam St. S.