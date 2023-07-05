Several eastern PEI strawberry growers say crops are abundant this summer.
“Usually we start picking by July 1 but this year we might be a few days later,” Arny Nabuurs former owner of Nabuurs Garden Center & Farm Market said as he walked through a portion of his six acres alongside one of his business’s new owners Ben Nabuurs.
The business is located on the AA MacDonald Highway just outside Montague.
Arny Nabuurs says the delay is the result of cool weather.
Environment Canada’s Charlottetown weather station recorded near average temperatures for the months of May and June, but it’s possible the berries didn’t get the heat and sunshine when they needed it most. There can also be variances between weather in Charlottetown and Kings County.
Another berry farmer, Michael Glover, grows four acres in White Sands, and has been in the business for about seven years. His crop is shaping up similarly: lots of good, quality berries are growing on the plants with no significant losses due to frost. Last year Mr Glover was able to pick as early as June 18, but he admitted that was unusually early.
Given the weather patterns he expects berries in the area may be a little smaller this year but as a pay-off, this means consumers may enjoy a sweeter fruit.
If berries are smaller more are needed to fill a box but the difference shouldn’t cause an increase in price, Mr Glover said. As far as he can tell prices are comparable to 2022 at $6 to $7 per box.
The price of berries, as with other crops, has increased over the years with inflation and rising cost of fertilizer, fuel, packaging and living. From memory Mr Glover estimated four or five years ago a box would have sold for close to $4.
The province has seen a decline in the number of growers since 2019 which was around the time the PEI Strawberry Growers Association disbanded. At peak the province would have boasted about 25 growers.
This season will be the last for Allan Coffin of Coffin’s Berry Farm in Pisquid West.
Mr Coffin predicted there might be a few berries around the first of next week for his pickers, and his u-pick operation won’t start until at least a week after that, or longer.
A touch of frost killed some blossoms on his early varieties, but recent rains helped in the formation of a heavy set of blossoms and healthy rows of plants laden with fruit ready to ripen.
“I don’t think the cool weather stunted the berries, at least from what we can tell at this stage of the game, but you’re never really sure until the strawberries are in the boxes.”
“I’m more optimistic today than even three weeks ago, but overall, everything looks good. I’m pleased with what I’m seeing right now.”
Mr Coffin said he’s grateful “we hadn’t had frost,” although temperatures dipped for a night or two in June, approaching 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in some low-lying areas.
Mr Coffin’s Berry Farm has about five acres of berries this year, down from an all-time high of up to 18 acres. Those five acres will be ploughed under after the season is over.
“My mother and father planted their first half acre back in 1947, or something like that, so this is the 75th year and my last year,” Mr Coffin said.