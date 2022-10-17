Ever wanted to discuss the depths with a marine explorer? Or learn more about Indigenous culture and stories from First Nation Elders? How about getting down to the nitty gritty of local politics with a politician whose been around the North Shore block?
Come Oct. 25, the Museum of North Vancouver will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a shindig for the books, and a guest list that provides perfect set-up for the most riveting of conversations.
Thrown by the Friends of the North Vancouver Museum and Archives Society, the event will give guests the opportunity to mingle with some of the most influential and notable experts within North Vancouver. Each can touch on how the area has grown and developed over the previous five decades, while imparting their own career-specific wisdom.
Take Tsleil-Waututh Elder and educator Carleen Thomas, for example. The first Indigenous person to hold the chancellor position at Emily Carr University, and a woman who is recognized for her commitment to sharing Tsleil-Waututh knowledge, Thomas is the best port of call for those hoping to learn about Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish Nation stories.
Elsewhere, Hamid Zargarzadeh, a community recorder who has received the Queen's Jubilee Media for his contributions, can talk on how the area's Persian community has grown since 1972, while Dave Brewer, co-founder of North Shore Rescue, can divulge all on the day-to-day operations of one of the most major search and rescue teams in the world.
Don Bell, as councillor, mayor, school trustee, provincial MLA and federal MP, has served the local community for almost as long as MONOVA has been in business, and can provide a unique insight into the the growth and changes North Vancouver has witnessed during that time.
Other "Living History Makers" include museum visionary Nancy Kirkpatrick, sports historian Len Corben and marine explorer Phil Nuytten.
When attendees aren't nattering away with esteemed guests or tucking into appetizers and cake, they can wander the exhibits or participate in the live and silent auctions taking place – where rare artworks, like a framed Bill Reid print, will be on offer.
For more information and to purchase tickets, which are $89 and include a drink ticket for either wine or beer, a complimentary glass of champagne, and a celebratory slice of cake, visit MONOVA's event page.