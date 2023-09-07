Some may have been confused by a food drive that was held this past weekend during the final Farmer’s Market of the summer. The food drive table set up at the Farmers Market was for a food bank being run out of the Wakaw Clinic. Since the Wakaw Clinic is part of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, any questions from media such as The Wakaw Recorder are to be addressed to the Media Relations Manager at the SHA, not employees at the local facility. An email was sent to the SHA requesting more information about the food bank’s origins and inception however, the SHA was unable to provide any information prior to publication.
The Wakaw Lions Food Bank is still operating in Wakaw and is an entirely separate entity from the Wakaw Clinic Food Bank. The Lions as always, appreciate the support the community continues to give to all of their initiatives.
The Wakaw Lions Food Bank has been addressing the need for immediate emergency food support in Wakaw for over ten years and has also provided support to residents of neighbouring villages and rural areas when they have been made aware. For those who just need to get by to the next pay cheque or those who have had something unfortunate happen and need some immediate support, a simple call to one of the local Lions members is all that is needed. Confidentiality is key and names are not shared with other agencies or people, but if the Lions feel that a recipient of an emergency hamper would benefit from more ongoing support, they will suggest that they reach out to the Good Neighbours Food Centre in Rosthern. The Wakaw Lions offer their immediate food insecurity support as one part of their many community initiatives and do not have the resources to provide continual support to recipient households week after week. The Good Neighbours Food Centre in Rosthern does; the two serve different needs. GNFC Executive Director, Betty Rudachyk, shared that historically and currently they serve anyone within a 50 km radius of Rosthern, which includes residents from Wakaw and the surrounding areas. What started twelve years ago, as the Rosthern Food Bank changed in 2014 to Rosthern District Food Bank to reflect that the area served included far more than just Rosthern. (Wilmer Froese, Neighbours Helping Neighbours, p. 25) Residents within that 50 km radius area only need a health card to register to receive food aid with GNFC. There is no information required to prove that help is needed with either group; no questions are asked.
As part of Food Banks of Saskatchewan and Food Banks Canada, GNFC receives some support from the food bank networks and is a registered charitable organization. They gratefully welcome the support they receive from all the communities they serve. With their facility housed in the renovated former Valley News building in Rosthern, they have the capacity in their large walk-in coolers and freezers to store perishable food items and process and preserve large food donations for future distribution. Registered clients can receive two hampers a month that are sized to match the number of people in the household.
Many people find it hard to believe that food security is a concern in their town, but both the Wakaw Lions and GNFC report that they are serving more people this year than last, and it is a much greater problem than appears on the surface. Last year the Wakaw Lions distributed 43 food hampers during the year and 30 Christmas hampers. As of this spring, GNFC was distributing roughly 70 food hampers every week which represents close to 1250 people per month, almost half of which are children. As found on the Statistics Canada website (https://www12.statcan.gc.ca; Census Profile Table, 2021 Census of Population, Wakaw, SK) almost five per cent (4.8) of adults in Wakaw between the ages of 18 and 64, fall within the category called Low-income cut-offs, after taxes (LICO-AT). The LICO-AT refers to an income threshold beyond which families or individuals would likely have devoted a larger share of their after-tax income than average for the necessities of food, shelter, and clothing. More specifically, they represented income levels at which families or persons would in many instances spend 20 per cent or more, of their after-tax income than the national average on food, shelter and clothing. For example, if the average amount of after-tax income spent on food, shelter, and clothing was 10 per cent, that percentage reported as beyond the LICO-AT threshold, are spending 30 per cent or more of their after-tax income for those necessities. The information for children under the age of 18 and adults 65 years and older is not shared on the table “to meet the confidentiality requirements of the Statistics Act”.
From the same table, based on 2020 figures it is shown that 360 out of 720 Wakaw households had a gross income (income before taxes) between $10,000 and $40,000. Further, on the table, the income of the population of Wakaw is divided into decile groups (each decile represents 10% of the population) and when compared to the average Canadian income, two-thirds of Wakaw’s populace falls in the bottom half of the distribution, with one-third falling into the bottom 20 per cent when comparing to the average Canadian income. Realizing that these statistical figures are already two years old and that wages for low-income earners have not significantly increased in the past three years, it is reasonable to assume that these numbers have not improved and that inflation has only exacerbated the struggles of those living on low incomes. No one wants to admit that they are struggling to meet the needs of their family, but help can be found only a phone call away.
The long-term service to the community that Lions Food Bank has provided could not be done without the dedication of its volunteers. Lion Rita Goller-Varga is a dedicated organizer of the Lions Food Bank who, along with Lions Terry and Darla, can be reached at any time. To reach out for assistance, contact Rita at 306-233-7783, Terry at 306-233-7909, or Darla at 306-233-7908.