Will Lake of Bays council change its mind on the Dorset Pavillion Park?
Dorset resident Daphne Curtis hit the streets a few weeks ago to collect signatures. She will present her petition at the Lake of Bays council meeting Sept. 12.
Private owners and Lake of Bays's township worked under a lease agreement for over 10 years to maintain the Dorset Pavillion Park. However, after the latest Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Strategy recommended terminating the lease, the town withdrew from the contract.
The strategy argued that the park is outside municipal boundaries and is located in the Township of Algonquin Highlands territory.
In the wake of the possible disappearance of the park, Curtis has been collecting signatures and contacting the community.
"I am still trying to save the Pavillion Park in Dorset," said Curtis. "I am making a presentation to the council in September, hoping to convince them to rescind their motion to cancel the lease."
Another critical point for the council to terminate the contract is that the township was responsible for paying all costs associated with the premises, including all maintenance, hydro, insurance and other utilities and property taxes of the park.
Curtis says she wants to present other perspectives to councillors.
According to Curtis, she racked up 400 names on the written petition and over 300 likes online while hitting the streets. She worked on the petition for two weekends, accumulating eight hours total.`
"I plan on presenting a different approach altogether," she said. "The people have spoken, and I hope to change council members' minds."
Curtis also mentioned the park counts with crucial assets contributing to the Dorset community.
"One central point is the flush-accessible washrooms. The township consists of three communities that should be treated equally," she said. "The community well uses the washrooms."
According to Curtis, this is one of the few flush toilets in the township. Aside from the washrooms, Curtis points out other benefits.
"The park is well used for many community gatherings and family functions. It is the only park under the township's direction with a large pavilion," she said.
The council meeting will be held on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
