The U.S. border crossing in Bedell, N.B., carrying international traffic between Woodstock, N.B. and Houlton, Maine, was closed to traffic Monday afternoon, May 29.
Authorities have released few details surrounding the closure, except for a brief social media post issued at approximately 2 p.m. by the New Brunswick RCMP.
“Due to a police operation, Highway 95 in #Belleville, at the #Houlton #USA border, is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid the area while police do their work.”
Roadblocks at the Highway 95 exit to Route 540 at Richmond Corner blocked all traffic heading east from Woodstock toward the border crossing. Police at the roadblock say only that the border is closed.
The roadblock left dozens of tractor-trailers stranded along Highway 95.
WAGM-TV in Maine, quoting the Maine State Police, reported the arrest of a Rhode Island man near the border crossing.
The report said a Maine State Trooper tried to stop a northbound vehicle on Interstate 95 in Houlton. The officer noticed a sign saying the driver had an explosive device aboard.
WAGM reported that a Maine State Police officer fired a shot, adding no one was injured. They said the man eventually surrendered to state troopers, adding there was no ongoing threat to the public.
WAGM reported that American investigators, in collaboration with Canadian officials, are investigating the crime scene, which is expected to continue through the night.
The River Valley Sun left a message with New Brunswick RCMP and spoke to a Maine State Police communications officer at 5:30 p.m. New Brunswick time. He could not confirm details then but said the police expected to issue a media release shortly.