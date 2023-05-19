BROCKTON - Chris Peabody, mayor of Brockton and Bruce County warden, anticipates some interesting discussion at Thursday’s meeting of Bruce County council, starting with the planning meeting.
The meeting will include the county’s comments on the province’s draft Bill 97. “There’s some good language” in the comments, said Peabody, who called the 14-page document “very thorough” and said it should be useful to the province.
It addresses two key concerns, he said. One is attainable housing. The county would “strengthen the language” regarding more affordable housing units, and “give municipalities more leverage.” He suggested that developers who construct large, detached houses should “maybe need to construct an equal number of attainable homes.”
The other key concern is farm severances. Peabody said he’s been in contact with members of the agricultural community and has received mixed responses. “Some are OK with what the province plans to do; others are concerned.”
He said he’s spoken with MPP Lisa Thompson on the matter again. “She says it will help farm families and young people trying to get into farming. It will help them stay close to the home farm.”
Peabody commented that he’s seen examples in his own municipality of such situations. In one case, a family wanted to sever a lot for a family member. The county approved the severance but the province rejected it.
In another case, the proposed severance was for a bush lot adjoining a subdivision. Again, the county approved it. “The province has been fighting that one for four years,” he said.
“I can see the province’s perspective on this,” Peabody said. “I can see the benefits … and the hazards, too.”
He suggested there should be safeguards in place. However, he also backed the agriculture minister in her opinion that “farmers have been good stewards of the land for 160 years.”