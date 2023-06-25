East Ferris has cancelled its Canada Day and St. Jean Babtiste Day celebrations today due to poor air quality.
BayToday has installed an air quality sensor at its downtown office. You can check the real-time readings here.
The Municipality issued a notice on its Facebook page earlier this morning, and Municipal staff confirmed today's event is cancelled.
See: East Ferris has two big reasons to celebrate this Sunday
The Government of Canada issued a weather statement this morning, which can be read here. It states that "high levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires," which "can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke."
See: Dangerous air quality levels in North Bay. Here's how to check
East Ferris prefers to veer on the safe side, and since the event was scheduled this morning at 11 at Bill Vrebosch Park, the Municipality decided to cancel the event.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.