BROCKTON – The Walkerton bridge replacement information session for businesses on May 11 was far different from the public meeting held in October 2022.
The earlier meeting was attended by only a handful of people, and caused scarcely a ripple in town.
The May 11 meeting, although aimed at businesses, was open to the public, who turned out in sufficient numbers to fill half the arena. And it is a major topic of conversation.
Also unlike the earlier meeting, members of the public were invited to the microphone to present their views, and many did.
Those in attendance were not presented with a “done deal” on detour routes and other matters, but were told nothing has been decided. Public input is being requested and looked at before plans are finalized.
Environmental assessment work started in 2021 and will be completed this year.
There’ll be one more public meeting later in the summer.
Construction should begin in the spring of 2025, with completion in the fall of the following year.
The May 11 meeting included presentations by B. M. Ross and Bruce County officials, and began with an overview of the replacement project.
The Durham St. bridge is on Bruce Road 4 at the east end of Walkerton. That stretch of road between Hanover and Walkerton is one of Bruce County’s most travelled routes.
The bridge over the Saugeen River is a five-span structure. As was explained to the crowd in the arena, it looks like a three-span bridge but there are two short spans, one at each end. The new bridge would be three spans.
The present bridge was constructed in 1937, making it 86 years old. The current lifespan of a bridge is 75 years, making this one overdue for replacement. An inspection in 2019 showed deterioration, and replacement was recommended. Options for dealing with the year and a half the new bridge will be under construction include a temporary vehicle bridge. The one rented for use in Paisley cost $6.3 million and is 67 metres long. The span for Walkerton would be 82 metres. Anything over 67 metres would require a pier in the middle.
Another option is construction of a pedestrian foot bridge at a cost of $2.6 million. It, too, would require a pier in the middle. Such a bridge would serve the substantial number of Walkerton residents who live just across the river and are accustomed to walking into town.
The third option is a detour, which would come with a price tag of $1.9 million due to the need for upgrading roads and intersections.
The detour would go north on County Road 19, across Con. 2 and back to Durham St.
To accommodate the people who currently walk into town, a shuttle service has been proposed that would run 12 hours daily.
The county’s transportation department wasn’t the only one represented at the meeting. This project, with the bridge under construction for a year and a half, will have major economic impacts. Jeff Loney, the county’s economic development manager, provided information on what the county has in place to mitigate the negative impact. More than that, he was on hand to gather information on what the people of the community want, and what their concerns are.
The first member of the community to step up to the microphone was April Hawkins (Kisses/Lifeology), who expressed concerns about the detour, and the 1,700 residents who live on the east side of the river. She expressed the fear that without a pedestrian or vehicle bridge, someone may try to cross the frozen river.
Nicole Thomas (Marlin Travel) stressed that “if our main street is cut off from traffic, we will lose customers.” She noted that her trip to work now is less than a kilometre. The detour will make the trip 7.2 kilometres. And that means gas, plus wear and tear on her vehicle. She said the detour may be cheaper for the county, but only because the cost is being pushed onto residents like her.
Mike McIntee (McIntee Real Estate) commented on the town’s concerns that were listed early in the meeting, including wanting to ensure the flower boxes on the bridge are preserved. “You don’t want to lose the flower boxes. You’re looking at a lot more than that!”
Rich Grubb (Price-Schonstrom) spoke about his company’s 45 employees, some of whom walk to work, and noted the shuttle won’t be available when they need it. He also talked about Highway 19 being closed for days during the winter.
In response to questions and comments from members of the public, information was provided on the cost of a temporary vehicle bridge - $6.3 million – and a pedestrian bridge - $2.6 million.
A number of people in the audience expressed concern about emergency services (the answer was EMS has no concerns, and the fire department has many concerns; the police detachment office is on the other side of the bridge). The audience also seemed to share the view that some sort of bridge is needed, “to keep downtown normal.” One person suggested a temporary bridge on Cemetery Lane.
Audience members also noted that Walkerton’s next Homecoming is in 2026, probably in the summer and probably while the bridge is still under construction.
Following the meeting, a short brainstorming session was held with local businesspeople and county representatives.