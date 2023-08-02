Big Valley residents and businesses with unsightly, nuisance properties will feel a deeper sting to their wallets as council increased fines under its Nuisance Abatement Bylaw during the regular Thursday, July 13 council meeting.
Council had previously directed administration during its meeting in June to increase the fines, and bring the amended bylaw back for consideration at a future meeting.
Under the bylaw, the owner or occupant of a property which is deemed in violation of the bylaw may be served with a notice outlining items to remedy within a specified time frame. If the property is not brought to compliance within the outlined time, the owner or occupant may be fined.
Previously a first offense would result in a $50 fine plus an hourly clean up charge; this has now been increased to $100. Subsequent offenses will result in higher fines-$200 for a second offense, up from $100, and $400 for third and any subsequent offenses within a one-year period from the date of the first offense.
Council gave all three readings to the amended bylaw, along with accompanying changes to its Fees and Charges Bylaw.