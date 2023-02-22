GUYSBOROUGH – Guysborough County District RCMP responded to a report on Feb. 17, at approximately 5:40 p.m., of an unwanted person at a home on Hwy. 316 in Goldboro. While responding, RCMP officers learned that the man may be in possession of stolen firearms, which would also place him in violation of a lifetime firearms prohibition order.
After arriving at the house, police arrested a 59-year-old man, who was held in custody overnight. RCMP officers also located and seized unsafely stored rifles, an unsafely stored shotgun and ammunition.
Thomas Arnold Jones, 59, of Goldboro, was charged with: unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts); unsafe storage of a firearm (three counts); possession of a firearm while prohibited; possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence; and theft under $5,000 (three counts) in relation to this incident.
Jones, formerly of Upper Whitehead, is no stranger to the police. In April of 2020, The Journal reported that he was arrested twice in the Halifax area. In relation to an incident that occurred on April 9, 2020, he was charged with break and enter, mischief over $5000, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation, theft of motor vehicle and theft under $5000 by the Halifax District RCMP. In an earlier incident that month, on April 6, Jones was charged with one count each of break and enter and mischief by Halifax Regional Police.
In February of 2012, Jones escaped from Nova Scotia Department of Justice custody while on route to Dartmouth Provincial Court. He fled from a sheriff’s van and was on the run for several hours before surrendering to police.
Jones, who was remanded after his arrest in Goldboro on Feb. 17, was scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Feb. 21.