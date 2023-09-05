A pair of rookie city councillors will have their second experience hosting ward meetings in September.
The first will be Coun. Michael Zussino’s meeting for the Red River ward on Sept 14, followed by Coun. Dominic Pasqualino's meeting for the Northwood ward on Sept. 20.
Zussino held his first meeting with residents in March and said it’s a great opportunity to meet the people that live in the community and hear their concerns.
“River Street [construction] is a concern,” Zussino said in an interview when asked about hot button issues in his ward. “Some vandalism that's occurring in the [ward] with the 55 Plus Centre and [several] bus terminals [being] targeted by petty vandalism. That's why the police chief and the deputy chief are coming. We can discuss some strategies because some of the neighbours are frustrated with what's happening and a lot of it, I think, [is] young offenders.”
In the latest update, city officials say that the detour on River Street will be gone later in September.
Spring flooding in early May 2022 caused the collapse of one of the twin culverts, which carried the waters of McVicar Creek beneath River Street just north of Algoma Street.
In Northwood, Pasqualino opened his term in municipal politics by discussing potholes and bylaws with his residents.
“The biggest issue right nowis that the homelessness thing is really popping up. And for some people, it is very personal because there's a tent outside of their front yard over there by the river, and people are very concerned about it,” Pasqualino said. “That's why [I am bringing] the people [to the upcoming meeting] that are in most knowledgeable about it because it's a very difficult situation.”
Along with Thunder Bay Police Chief Darcy Fleury, city community stratgies manager Cynthia Olsen is expected to attend the Northwood meeting.
Both meetings have a 7 p.m. start time. The Red River gathering will happen at the 55 Plus Centre while the Northwood meeting will take place at the Kinsmen Northwood Centre.