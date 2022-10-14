As the Cosmos discussed last week, the 2023 Township of Uxbridge budget is in its formative stages now, as staff tweaks this year’s numbers to reflect your ever-changing priorities. The new council members, to be elected on Oct. 24, will begin public consultation on the budget soon after taking office, with a view to finalizing the budget as the new year begins. Based on those final numbers, the Township will set its property tax rate.
To repeat the breakdown from the first taxation story a few weeks ago, the two levels of municipal government, as well as the school districts, are primarily funded by property taxes, although every municipality has other revenue streams in varying proportions, such as user fees and grants from senior government. The Township generated local property taxes in 2021 from the following property classifications: 84 per cent residential, eight per cent commercial, four per cent industrial, two per cent farmland and two per cent other.
The lower tier municipality, in this case the Township of Uxbridge, collects the property tax for the school districts and Region of Durham, and distributes it in varying proportion according to the source. In 2022, 58 per cent of residential taxes went to the Region, 14 per cent to the school districts, 28 per cent to the Township. In the case of commercial/industrial taxes, 43 per cent went to the Region, 35 per cent to education and 22 per cent stayed here with the Township.
The amount you pay on your property varies each year depending on two principal factors: the taxation rates assessed by each of the three taxing entities, and the value of your residential or commercial property, as assessed by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, a provincial agency.
The Township budget can be easily broken down into two portions: the operating budget, which as the name suggests, covers the day-to-day business of running a municipality (discussed last week), and the capital budget, which funds significant improvements to the Township’s physical assets, whether it be a sidewalk, a baseball diamond, the roof of the Foster Memorial, or a fire truck.
The capital side takes just about 40 per cent of the total budget: $12.2 million this year from the $31 million total. More than 60 per cent of that goes to public works, which are discussed elsewhere in this issue. About 21 per cent goes to recreation, outdoor and indoor, about two per cent to culture and tourism, including the library and historical centre. And nine per cent goes to the fire service (the other first responders, police and paramedics, are supplied by Durham Region).
The cost of asset replacement may partially come from “reserves”, funds into which the Township puts a little bit every year. User fees may also contribute to those reserves; an example is the Music Hall Improvement Fund; every ticket purchased for an event at the Hall has a surcharge dedicated to the Fund.
Unlike the senior levels of government, which are free to run up deficits as circumstances (such as COVID-19) dictate, municipal governments are obliged by provincial legislation to balance their budgets; the Township’s $31 million in expenditures must be mirrored by similar revenue. Overall, about half of that comes from property taxes, 22 per cent from user fees, 10 per cent from reserves, 10 per cent from senior government grants, five per cent from “debentures”, which are long-term loans budgeted for repayment over several years, and one per cent from “development charges”, fees charged to residential or industrial developers to help pay for infrastructure related to new growth. The last four items, which can vary greatly from year to year, play a greater role in capital budgeting than on the operational side.
Some of the major capital projects planned for this year have included: paving or re-surfacing sections of five rural roads and three urban streets; engineering plans for upgrading the South Balsam storm water management pond; replacing a bridge on the Township’s western boundary; replacing a tanker truck with a new aerial truck for the fire service; upgrading a ball diamond in Goodwood; making washrooms fully accessible at the Seniors Centre and Sandford Community Hall; adding fencing, lighting and irrigation at the Fields of Uxbridge; making improvements to Elgin Park, including contributing to the new universal playground; and refurbishing the masonry at the Uxbridge Public Library.
To bring further clarity as to how capital projects are funded, let’s examine the improvements to Elgin Park and highlight the various forms of revenue – grants, debentures, reserves, development charges, etc. – that helped fund it. In the Parks 2022 capital budget the estimated cost of the new universal playground, walkway lighting, new picnic shelter, winterizing the accessible washroom and path of inclusion in Elgin Park is $997,000. The planned sources to fund this project are $45,000 from reserves (tax levy from the 2021 budget), $81,250 from Parkland Funds reserve (funds conveyed for park purposes as part of development), $747,750 from a federal grant that the Township successfully applied for from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), and Other of $123,000 (the majority of which is expected to come from the Lions Club, and other donations).