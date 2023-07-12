Gillies, Ont. — It could end up being a heck of a lot to pay for what amounts to be a no-frills budget. Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright says taxpayers in her rural municipality may have to brace for double-digit property-tax increases this year — just to maintain basic services in an era of rising costs. “The cost of everything has gone up,” Wright said Tuesday. “It’s gone up, but we’re not receiving any more money (from the province and other sources) to pay for it.” Some ratepayers are getting antsy about what their tax bills could look like after the municipal budget is passed. Kathy McGowan says she already pays more than $3,000 a year for services that don’t include garbage pickup or water and sewer. Gillies residents maintain their own well and septic systems. McGowan says town council could be doing a better job of communicating to taxpayers the financial issues it says it’s facing. “We feel like we’re in the dark all the time,” McGowan said. Wright says there is no great mystery. “We have no commercial or industrial tax base — it’s all residential and farms. But we still have to raise money to pay our bills, and we can’t (by law) run a deficit.” That could be what taxpayers hear at a public budget meeting set for next week. “We want to hear feedback, but we also want to explain why costs are going up,” Wright said. About 500 people live in Gillies. The municipality operates on a budget of about $655,000. The community levies taxes to fix and plow local roads, maintain a landfill on Neva Road, pay for public-health services and contract out OPP policing; policing alone costs the municipality more than $60,000 annually. Wright couldn’t say how much more taxpayers could end up paying this year in property taxes, but felt the overall increase would be “under 25 per cent.” That prospect would be less than the eye-popping 28 per cent that’s been circulating on social media of late, but quite a bit more than the 4.4 per cent Thunder Bay taxpayers faced this spring, for instance. Under one scenario, Wright said, some Gillies property owners could be looking at an extra $50 per month, but that would be “at the very high end.” Complicating matters, Wright said, is that Gillies properties are overdue for updated value appraisals by Ontario’s Municipal Property Assessment Corp. (MPAC). Accurate assessments are important: after municipal tax rates are set, the amount paid in local taxes depends on how much MPAC deems a property is worth. MPAC appraisals haven’t been done in Gillies since 2016. Wright says she hopes updates are coming soon. The only alternative to raising taxes, Wright says, is to reduce the level of service taxpayers get now. That’s why, she says, the 2023 budget still hasn’t been finalized. “We’re still working on it, trying to get costs as low as we can without cutting services,” she said. Like other small rural municipalities, Wright said, Gillies was hit hard by the double-whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation. Councillors were loathe to raise taxes in a significant way during that period, Wright said, “when people were out of work, or they couldn’t work.” She’s hoping there is “light at the end of the tunnel” so that council won’t have to contemplate large tax increases in 2024. The current year could be “one time where we have to bite the bullet,” Wright said. Next week’s public meeting will take place on July 19 at the Gillies Community Centre on Highway 595. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.
Gillies might ‘bite the bullet’ on taxes
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNAL INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
