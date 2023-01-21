The newly established Lindsay Community Hall Rec Council has set a significant agenda, as it restores the history and community spirit of the small rural community northwest of Woodstock.
On Jan. 11, the council elected an executive and set out an ambitious plan to re-establish the community group and revitalize the decaying community hall, which previously served as a school.
As the first of many planned fundraising events, the council will host a dessert auction on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Lindsay Baptist Church.
“We have recently formed a new executive council and are in the process of planning some big things for the Lindsay area,” said Rachelle Smith, the new council secretary. “ We are working towards revitalizing the rec council and getting activities and events going again.”
Other members of the council executive include president Nicholas Sharkey, vice president Keaton Black and treasurer Robina Sharkey.
Minutes from the council’s Jan. 11 meeting outlined several steps needed to re-establish the council and community hall.
“It was agreed that the primary focus is to re-establish a sense of community and connection to the community for local residents,” Robina Sharkey stated in meeting’s minutes, which are posted on the council’s Facebook site.
She added the sense of community stretches beyond Lindsay itself, but all communities connected to Lindsay.
The council agreed to the restoration of Lindsay Community Hall building to allow it to host community-related functions.
The Lindsay Community Hall Rec Council also encourages residents in the area to join the council’s efforts, share their ideas, and host fundraising events.
“As the primary focus is to re-establish a sense of community, people are invited to plan events at the Lindsay Community Hall property,” Robina Sharkey stated in the minutes. “Anyone interested in planning an event is asked to contact Nicholas Sharkey or Keaton Black.”
The newly formed council also addressed tax and financial issues the council faces surrounding the reparations of the community hall, including more than $500 in overdue taxes.
Smith and Robina Sharkey will sit on a newly formed finance and fundraising committee to assist in fundraising activities for the hall and apply for available grants.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the fundraising committee can contact either Smith or Robina Sharkey through the Lindsay Community Hall Facebook site.
During the Jan. 11 meeting, the new rec council listed five priority steps.
1. File Returns to ensure Incorporation stays intact and pay related fees.
2. Re-establish a bank account with current signing officers. (Once this has been done, donations will be able to be accepted through e-transfers.)
3. Raise funds to pay property taxes.
4. Conduct surveys to determine the needs and wants of the community relating to the Lindsay Community Hall.
5. Restore electricity to the building.
The council is currently trying to re-establish the skating rink next to the community hall, with plans to post on its Facebook site when it's ready to welcome skaters.
In addition to the Feb. 25 Dessert Auction at the Lindsay Baptist Church, the council already has the following planned events.
— March 11, 2023 – Skating Party – 4 p.m. This will take place at the rink on Lindsay Community Hall property..
— March 21, 2023 – General Meeting – 7 p.m. This will be at the Richmond Corner Hall.
— April 15, 2023 – Clean up Day – 9 a.m. This will be an opportunity for community members to assist in cleaning up the Lindsay Community Hall to enable work to be done when it is possible.
— Lindsay Community Day – date to be determined. This will include a parade and activities at the Lindsay Community Hall property. Anyone interested in assisting with planning this event is welcome to help. Please contact Nicholas Sharkey or Keaton Black.