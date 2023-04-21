Another opportunity to help the Cudworth Childcare Centre presents itself next weekend on April 29th in the Cudworth Community Hall. The 19+ cabaret will feature live music, a silent auction, 50/50, along with other prizes. Cocktails begin at 7 pm with entertainers taking to the stage at 8. Advance tickets are available for $30 in Cudworth at Kolla Collision Centre or by contacting Larissa Reaser at 306-369-7424. Tickets at the door will be available for $35.
Ticket holders will be treated to the musical talent of Josh Stumpf, Taya Lebel, and Mercy Glover, three talented young performers who share a friendship as well as a love of music. Stumpf currently calls Saskatoon home, but this singer-songwriter was born and raised in Prince Albert where he was a student of Donnie Parenteau. Not only a performer, Joshua has also organized large events for charity like the Sunset Country Music Festival. The trio organized their own show to raise money for the Victoria Hospital Foundation in August of 2022. The backyard event raised $3000 for the Foundation.
Lebel and Glover also grew up in Prince Albert and moved to Saskatoon to open more opportunities for their individual music careers. Mercy discovered her love for entertaining at age 11 when she first set foot on a stage. She is currently focussing on her songwriting as she prepares to release her first EP. Taya was about the same age when she joined the Saskatchewan Country Music Association and has been singing country music ever since. Taya is also active in the Prince Albert Country Music Association and has performed at the CCMA’s, the SCMA’s, and many other events around the province, and was a nominee for the Emerging Artist Award at the 2022 SCMA’s.
These three young musicians are making names for themselves individually and of course when they come together as they are doing in Cudworth on the 29th. It promises to be a great evening. So, if you are looking for a chance to hear some good country music featuring covers of performers like Chris Stapleton, and Kelsea Ballerini along with the probability of some original music by up-and-coming young performers, get a ticket by contacting Larissa at 306-369-7424 or stopping in at Kolla Collision Centre in Cudworth. Tickets will be available at the door as long as they aren’t sold out, so you can save $5 on the ticket price and ensure you have a seat by acting ahead of time.