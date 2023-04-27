Residents of The Blue Mountains taking part in No Mow May won't get dinged if their grass gets extra long.
The campaign, started by groups working to protect and preserve pollinators, asks participants not to cut their lawns until June to allow insects and other pollinators that have been wintering in lawns the chance to leave their hiding places before they are cut down. The idea is that more pollinators will survive for another season.
At its meeting on April 24, The Blue Mountains council approved a resolution to provide relief from the town’s long grass bylaw for residents who participate in No Mow May.
Local resident Debbie Crosskill wrote to council and encouraged the town to take steps to allow local residents to participate in No Mow May.
Town staff told council that the long grass bylaw does not allow lawns to grow to more than 10 inches in height. Staff suggested it is unlikely that any local resident participating in No Mow May would have their lawn grow to the point it was violating the bylaw.
The relief from the bylaw would apply in residential areas only and not the rural areas of the town. In addition, other areas of the bylaw such as noxious weeds would remain in place. Staff noted May would be the time of year the town would be dealing with weed issues like wild chervil.
“It’s allowing people to participate in No Mow May if that is what they want to do without being financially impacted by it,” said Coun. June Porter.
Ryan Gibbons, the director of community services, said staff would bring a report to council with more information about No Mow May and its impacts.