Neebing, Ont. — Outdoorsy types in Neebing and Shuniah who like skating out in the frosty air are in for a treat next winter: when it’s snowing, their municipalities will literally have them covered.
Both communities received substantial provincial grants this week to equip their existing outdoor rinks with roofs and other upgrades.
In Neebing, a $500,000 share from the province will be put towards the estimated $802,000 upgrade to the outdoor rink at the Blake Hall Community Centre.
In addition to a roof, the facility will receive boards, a concrete slab, an accessible entrance and lighting. The improvements are expected to extend the outdoor skating season by six weeks, as well as set the stage for fun after the ice melts, a provincial news release said.
“The idea is to make it more of a multi-purpose event space that could accommodate things such as basketball, pickleball, concerts and festivals,” Neebing clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm said Friday.
A building tender project is still being finalized, Kromm added.
A similar year-round concept is being put forward at Shuniah’s MacGregor Recreation Area. That project, which will result in a pavilion and other upgrades, has received $700,000 from the province toward a total project cost of $1.4 million.
The MacGregor rink is to have boards that can be removed so that the pavilion can be used for summer and fall events, said Shuniah chief administrator Paul Greenwood.
Neither Neebing nor Shuniah are breaking new ground: Kenora has had for several years a downtown pavilion used for seasonal activities, including outdoor skating.
In addition to the provincial grant, the Shuniah project cost is being offset by $565,000 in gas taxes and $100,000 in municipal reserves, Greenwood said.
The MacGregor upgrade is coming together after having been a part of Shuniah’s master recreation plan for several years.
Tender packages have already gone out. Greenwood said he expects the structure to be ready in time for next winter.
Also this week, the province announced $1.7 million towards an open-air, covered rink at the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation near Marathon.
Biigtigong Nishnaabeg operations director Debi Bouchie said the $3-million, NHL-sized rink is to include boards and protective glass, a Zamboni garage and two change rooms.
Construction will start next month. The project plans to be ready in January, Bouchie said.