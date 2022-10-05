Eganville – The Lake Clear Property Owners (LCPOA) is making its opinion known in advance of the Bonnechere Valley election, endorsing Jackie Agnew as mayor and three candidates for council with none of the current members of council receiving an endorsement and to the contrary receiving a stinging rebuke.
An email to members of the LCPOA, which was forwarded to the Leader, shows those endorsed beside Ms. Agnew are John Epps, Kelly Reinert Lavigne and Shawn Henry, who are all running for council.
“We cannot recommend a fourth councillor because either they did not meet with us or do not meet the criteria listed above,” the letter stated.
The criteria listed by the LCPOA are: independence of thought; respect for our by-laws; informed, principled and logical decisions; transparency; inclusivity; strong opinions; respect for the environment; fiscal responsibility and accepting the opinion of experts.
The LCPOA – or at least a committee of the LCPOA – has been engaged in a long-standing and somewhat bitter conflict with the current council about the issue of RVs around the “at capacity” lake. The committee from the LCPOA wants to see RVs removed from around the lake, but although meeting after meeting has been called, council was reluctant to make a final decision. The issue predates this council but moves last year to allow RVs around the lake and a more recent decision this year to spend over $60,000 in taxpayer funds to hire two consultants looking into whether or not RVs can be allowed around the lake have been met with bitter opposition. It was very clear this issue was also at great play with the endorsement.
According to the email, only new candidates were interviewed by this committee, so no consideration was given to endorsing the incumbents – all of whom are seeking re-election.
“The exercise was limited to only new candidates as the current council (Jennifer Murphy, Brent Patrick, Tim Schison, Jack Roesner and Merv Buckwald) has regularly distinguished itself as happily disrespectful of both the LCPOA and the laws that govern the lake,” the email stated. “They have made it clear where they stand.”
The email also noted two candidates chose not to be interviewed by the LCPOA committee.
The interviews were not “gotcha” journalism or trick questions, the email noted.
“It was merely an attempt to see who supported and or understood the issues that are of concern to many of our membership,” the letter to members stated.
While four individuals were boldly endorsed, there was a bit of a disclaimer at the end.
“Hoping this is useful to you – they are suggestions only,” the email stated. “In closing, Bonnechere Valley township, including Lake Clear, cannot afford four more years of the same style of governance. We need and deserve a change.
“Vote for whomever you wish to support, but please vote,” the email concluded.
Lake Clear is not the only lake with a lake association in the municipality. However, it appears to be the only property owners association publicly endorsing a slate of candidates.
Part of the shores of Golden Lake are also in BV, but there has been no endorsement email sent from the Golden Lake Property Owners Association. Instead, that association sent an email to members around the lake urging them to vote and make sure they are registered to vote locally. There was no endorsement for any BV candidate.
“As a resident, owner or tenant of property in Ontario, you are entitled to vote in the municipalities where you own property. This means you can vote in the riding of your primary residence and in the riding of your cottage/secondary residence. It's your chance to make your voice heard with your municipal government representatives,” the email concluded.