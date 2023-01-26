Do you have a craft project of some sort that you can’t ever seem to find the time or enough space to work on? Are you trying out a new type of craft and could use some guidance? Do you just need to get out of the house and converse with other adults for a while? If so, Crafting Saturdays might be just what you’ve been looking for.
Crafting Saturday is held at the 50+ Club from 9:30 – 4:30 PM on the third Saturday of every month. You don’t have to be a 50+ Club member to attend or even 50 years of age; all adults are welcome, regardless of their age range or gender. Unfortunately, children are not able to come due to the risk of injury from crafting implements (scissors, hot glue guns, soldering irons, needles, etc.) and the risk of damaging expensive equipment (high-end sewing and embroidery machines, for example).
Crafters can work on any type of craft they would like as long as it is something they can transport to the 50+ Club. People have worked on a wide variety of projects at Crafting Saturdays, including chalk painting, electroplating, sewing, knitting, and beadwork. There are plenty of tables with chairs to work at and a lot of open floor space if your project needs to be spread out.
The 50+ Club provides the space free of charge to the Keyano Quilters so they can host Crafting Saturdays, and the Club also supplies the tea and coffee. Crafters will often bring a bagged lunch or just order in from one of the local restaurants. According to Gloria Scales, one of the Keyano Quilters, there are usually snacks around as well, depending on whether someone may have been baking or cooking up some treats.
The people attending Crafting Saturdays are very welcoming; these events are a great way to meet new people. The crafters are very helpful and open to sharing their crafting knowledge with each other. “I haven’t seen anybody yet who has been like, ‘You’re bothering me,’” Gloria explains, “It’s just a lot of fun.”
Crafting Saturdays are usually announced on the Swan Hills General Discussion Facebook page a couple of weeks before the event. So, keep an eye out for the next Crafting Saturday, pack up your current project (or start a new one), and give it a try.