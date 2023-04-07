WINGHAM – A local couple in Wingham has begun trying to restore the planning of Wingham’s 2024 Homecoming, reaching out to current and past townspeople to generate interest and seeking volunteers to finish the planning.
Joe and Heidi Carter held an information meeting at the Wingham Legion and on Zoom on March 30 to see if they could establish a new community-based committee to continue planning after several of the original committee of council members resigned earlier in March.
The meeting was well-attended both in person and online, according to a social media post from the Carters.
“This included members of our local council, businesses, current and previous residents, previous years Homecoming Committee members, Lions, Legion and we even had Jim Swan check in.”
The Carters are also looking for any interest in planning a 150th anniversary homecoming event in addition to current plans for 2024.
“Wingham became a village in 1874, and a town in 1879…which means the Wingham 150th anniversary of being a town is in six years,” said Carter.
A survey is circulating in Wingham, seeking input into this essential event planning. You can participate in this survey online or pick up a paper copy at the Alice Munro Library.
There is a recording of the meeting held on March 30 available on the Wingham Community Connectors Facebook page.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 7 p.m. and will be available online via Zoom.