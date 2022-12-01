The new and returning members of Carlow Mayo Township council convened on Nov. 22 for their inaugural meeting, where they all took their oath of office to the people of the township. CAO/clerk and deputy treasurer Jenny Snider and Mayor Randy Wallace comment on this meeting.
Snider introduced everyone to the meeting on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Mayo Community Centre in McArthurs’ Mills.
“I’d like to welcome everyone here and thank you all for coming to the inauguration of our new council,” she says.
Snider began to list off the new council members, so they could take their oath of office, starting with Mayor Randy Wallace. New Councillors Elson Ruddy and Pam Stewart, and returning Councillors Richard Dillabough and Eldon Stewart followed Wallace, each reading off the oath.
Once that was done, the new council posed for a group photograph, then Snider congratulated them all for becoming the new council of Carlow Mayo Township and this was followed by a round of applause. Afterwards, there was coffee, tea, muffins and cookies for all in attendance, so they could mix and mingle with the new council and ask them questions if they wished to.
According to Snider, the first council meeting with a regular business agenda will occur on Dec. 13, and as always, the council meeting schedules, agendas and minutes are available online at www.carlowmayo.ca.
Mayor Wallace thanked Jenny [Snider], Kayla [Weichenthal, deputy clerk and treasurer] and Sabrina [Anderson, administrative assistant] for making everyone feel welcome and preparing the goodies for after the ceremony.
“It was great to socialize with everyone that came by,” he says. “I’m excited to move forward together.”