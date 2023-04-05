You should never judge a book by its cover.
On the surface, the presentation by the Tay Township library board at the recent 2023 draft budget discussions was a dry affair into numbers and financing.
Buried between the lines, however, was an interesting discussion of how the three township libraries in Port McNicoll, Victoria Harbour and Waubaushene have made major changes over the past years to emerge as a popular online hub for the community.
Presenting an overview of the budget justification was library board chair Heather Walker, followed by a slideshow presentation from head librarian Heather Delong.
Walker explained how efficiencies were found through reviewing the budget with township staff, including CAO Andrea Fay along with treasurer Saleem Sandhu, by comparing the proposed 2023 numbers with a selection of representative 2022 and 2021 amounts, resulting in a total municipal grant request of nearly $478,000 which was roughly a $30,000 savings from the first budget draft.
“Of this amount,” said Walker, “$65,943 (in static allocated costs) is a direct flow from the township through to the library for support services and the rental charge on the township-owned buildings.” The remaining $412,000 of municipal grant request was calculated to be a nearly $34,000 decrease, or 8 per cent reduction, from the 2022 budget; that amount would be used for operating and capital related expenses.
She added that a recently formed ad hoc committee would be submitting a report in six months to council, addressing trends and service needs for the libraries along with an assessment of structural and accessibility standard needs for the aging facilities as part of long-term capital considerations.
Delong also noted that allocated costs for the libraries totalled almost $16,500 per year for the three branches.
Members of Tay council were impressed with the presentation, with Coun. Paul Raymond noting that during his time as councillor he hadn’t seen “such a good explanation of what we’re doing unless you sat on the board.”
Mayor Ted Walker was interested in the future of the buildings, recognizing: “if we’re charging rent to the buildings, then the capital upgrades should rest with the municipality and not the board.
“If you’re renting a house from somebody and you have to do some work, you certainly expect the owner to do the cost on that,” Mayor Walker added.
What caught the attention of Deputy Mayor Barry Norris was the electronic component of the discussion, prompted when he asked Walker and Delong if patron numbers were rising or falling.
“The numbers are increasing,” replied Delong. “It’s a gradual process though as people get used to not being told to stay at home all the time. It takes awhile to get people to come back.
“Now, partly because of (COVID-19), we can (and have) had to do so many more things online. We have a weekly storytime on Facebook and Instagram that has 200 to 300 viewers every week – we’ve never done that before.”
Walker added that the electronic opportunities were just getting introduced through e-books only five years earlier.
“We have really come far,” said Walker. “COVID forced us to change the way we offer services, and digital offerings have exploded.
“With the closure of the county library, another thing that came out of it was we are now offering residents of all of the libraries that belong to the Simcoe County system – they can join each other’s libraries, so they can share.
“Tay residents can visit Springwater library, down in Base Borden, Clearview – they can borrow from any of those libraries,” Walker noted, pointing out that there was no cost to patrons.
Changes to ways library service is delivered for Tay residents will be included in the future ad hoc committee report.
“Before it was because we just didn’t have money,” added Walker. “Now there’s some other things to think about.”
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.