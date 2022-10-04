Sioux Valley Dakota Nation and Turtle Crossing campground have come to a tentative agreement about work on the latter party’s land, which contains unmarked graves of children who attended the Brandon residential school, following a meeting Monday morning.
As the Sun reported last week, a protest was held at the entrance of Turtle Crossing during a memorial walk to the nearby site of the former Brandon residential school Friday. Cemeteries that were used by the school are located on the campground property and on land owned by the Brandon Research and Development Centre.
Sioux Valley organized the protest, held on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, after the campground owner, Mark Kovatch, allegedly denied the nation access to the site to search for additional unmarked graves. The search was supposed to begin Monday, Sioux Valley previously told the Sun.
Addressing the protestors Friday, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Chief Jennifer Bone called Kovatch’s alleged denial of access a “slap in the face” of the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation Day. She also demanded that Kovatch allow land surveyors access to the site, where at least 54 graves had been located using ground-penetrating radar in a previous survey.
Sioux Valley met with Kovatch on Sept. 23. In that meeting, Bone said, Kovatch agreed to allow access to his land starting Oct. 3 so the nation could conduct an additional search. Bone said that Sioux Valley even brought in a surveyor from Toronto with all the necessary equipment.
However, Kovatch told the Sun at the protest Friday that the situation had been a “massive miscommunication,” and that he has been waiting on the nation for two years to install a memorial and fencing on the property.
“We’ve been trying for over two years to … have this set up as a memorial so that people who visit the park can actually get a chance to learn about residential schools and the effects of colonialism,” he said.
It wasn’t until Kovatch told Sioux Valley that he would start looking for another band to work with to get the fence and memorial installed that the protest was announced, he said.
Following a clash between Kovatch and Bone at the protest, the two parties agreed to meet Monday to sort out the issue.
Two Sioux Valley councillors and an elder met with Kovatch on Monday, which garnered fruitful and clarifying discussions, he said.
“I’m glad they came down and had the demonstration and were finally able to see the truth,” Kovatch said.
During the meeting, Kovatch said, he presented his counterparts with the ground-penetrating radar maps from the 2019 survey that showed where the bodies of the children are suspected to be buried.
The initial survey was supported by the provincial and federal governments, Sioux Valley, the City of Brandon, Brandon Research and Development Centre and Kovatch.
“[The delegates] were able to see that yes, we do know where the bodies are and exactly where we can erect the fence and a memorial,” Kovatch said.
Bone, who was not at Monday’s meeting, said the misunderstandings over the past few days were on Kovatch’s part, explaining the plan had always been to conduct a secondary survey to “delineate” cemetery boundaries.
“Maybe he doesn’t understand that,” Bone said, adding Sioux Valley had “no record” of attempted communication by Kovatch since “probably last year.”
“He hasn’t communicated with us. The very first meeting we had with him was on Friday, Sept. 23,” Bone said, noting she was not at that meeting due to a family emergency. Before that, she said, her last email record from Kovatch was in June 2021.
Now, the next step is planning an additional meeting with Kovatch, Bone said.
Locating the final resting places of the children who died at the residential school is an emotional topic that Bone said affects her not just as chief of Sioux Valley but as an Indigenous woman, mother and grandmother. Still, she added, what’s important is that the right thing is done for the children.
“It’s not about our personal views or our personalities,” she said. “It’s about having respect for the burials that are there and continuing on and ensuring that site is protected. That’s what’s important to me.”
The Sun contacted the province, Sioux Valley Coun. Jon Bell, who attended the meeting, as well as the Sioux Valley band office for comment but didn’t receive a response by press time. Another councillor who attended the meeting, Michelle Rosmus, said she had no comment.