Councillor Daryn Watson absent.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed four RFDs:
· Peace Officer/RCMP Memorandum of Understanding (MOU): It is a requirement of section 17(1) of the Peace Officer Regulation that employers of Peace Officers in the Province of Alberta must enter into an MOU with the police service of the jurisdiction in order for the services of a Peace officer to be carried out. This agreement details issues, including communication, information sharing, information management, and departmental representatives. The current MOU has expired and requires a renewal. The proposed MOU is the same as the expired agreement. Council passed a motion to approve the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Town of Swan Hills and R.C.M.P. regarding the employment of a Peace Officer.
· RMA Conference Attendance: Big Lakes County has invited the Mayor and CAO to attend the Rural Municipalities of Alberta fall convention from November 6 – 9. Big Lakes County has invited elected officials from Swan Hills in past years, just as Swan Hills has invited elected officials from Big Lakes to the Alberta Municipalities (formerly AUMA) convention in an effort to foster and maintain a positive working relationship. Council passed a motion approving the CAO and Mayor to attend the RMA Fall Convention on November 6th - 9th as Big Lakes County guests.
· September 27 Meeting Cancellation: Due to the planned attendance of all Town Council members at the Alberta Municipalities Conference from September 27 – 29, the September 27 Town Council meeting will need to be cancelled. Council approved a motion to cancel the regularly scheduled Council meeting for September 27, 2023.
· Yellowhead Regional Library (YRL) Reports: The YRL has submitted their 2022 Annual Report and Swan Hills Library ROI for Council information. In addition to the Annual Report outlining the YRL’s activities and initiatives over the past year, the ROI statement outlined that the Swan Hills Municipal Library received $69,041.79 in services (website, software, SuperNet access, resource sharing, and training) and materials in return for a $5,097.78 membership levy, for an ROI of $13.71 on every dollar. Council passed a motion to receive as information the 2022 Yellowhead Regional Library reports, including the Annual Report and Return on Investment Statement for the Swan Hills Public Library.
CAO Report
· Met with representatives from the Alberta Disaster Recovery Program on July 13 and filed the Town’s disaster recovery application on July 14. Administration is working on getting everything together and filling out the required documents and verification paperwork.
· The CAO was on vacation from July 17 - 28 and will be off again starting August 14.
· Big Lakes County Reeve Robert Nygaard and CAO Jerry Gautreau will attend the Alberta Municipalities Conference as guests of Swan Hills in September.
· Swan Hills Registries had a Registry Agent Compliance Audit on July 17. Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction perform these audits on Registries every two years. Administration will receive a compliance report/corrective action summary soon.
Operations And Infrastructure
· The Reservoir upgrade project has been delayed due to unforeseen mechanical issues. This project has now been scheduled for completion in early September. The new generator is now installed and integrated, so risk due to power outages has been minimized until project completion.
· Culvert and catch basin replacement project for Freeman and Pan Am will begin mid to late August. This project should take no more than two weeks to complete.
· Pothole patching and road tarring will continue as weather allows.
· The first half of the biannual hydrant flushing is now complete. All are in working order.
· The annual sewer flushing will be ongoing through August and September as manpower allows.
· Operations is currently working on acquiring roofing contractors for the Swimming Pool and the Curling club. There have been a few areas where leaks have developed.
· PW has installed a turnaround at the gates of the Transfer station, as well as re-established the flow for the ditches on this road.
· PW will be working in back alleys over the next couple of weeks to address drainage issues and potholes.
· Asphalt crack sealing will continue throughout the season as manpower allows.
· PW is currently recruiting for one operator and one Supervisory position.
Reports
· Mayor Craig Wilson reported that he has been invited to a luncheon with the Premier in Westlock on August 18. Mayor Wilson plans to bring forth issues from the Swan Hills community if the event allows for this.