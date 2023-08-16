Wab Kinew vowed on Wednesday that if the NDP is elected to lead in Manitoba, an NDP government would take a far different approach to fighting crime and keeping streets safe than the current PC government and also addressed his own previous issues with alcohol addiction and run-ins with the law and what he says he has learned from his sometimes troubled past.
“There is a smarter way to be tough on crime, there is a smarter way to be tough on the causes of crime,” Kinew, the Manitoba NDP leader and candidate for premier of Manitoba said during a speech in Winnipeg on Wednesday focused on issues of crime and justice.
Kinew, who will run to be premier in the upcoming election in Manitoba this fall, said he is certain the PC government’s current approach to fighting crime and administering justice in Manitoba is not working, as he said crime continues to be on the rise across the province and in Winnipeg.
“Homicides are up, violent crime is up, robberies are up, and increasing faster here than they are in other provinces,” Kinew said. “Things feel worse than they have ever been, and many stats back that up.”
Winnipeg Police (WPS) have said that crime in Winnipeg has been on the rise and has increased since the start of the COVID pandemic, as the WPS 2022 Statistical Report showed that total crime increased by 25% compared to 2021, and was up 17% compared to the five-year average in Winnipeg.
In 2022, the city also saw its highest level of violent crime since 2009 including 53 homicides, and saw an 11% increase in crimes committed with a knife compared to 2021.
Kinew said he believes that there should be stiff penalties and punishment for those who commit crimes such as dealing toxic drugs or committing violent acts, while there should be more “harm reduction” options for those who break the law due to issues such as addictions and mental health issues.
The NDP leader also took issue with some political opponents who he said have been trying to make him out as someone who would be soft on crime if elected.
“I will never defund the police,” Kinew said. “On the contrary, I will work with law enforcement in Winnipeg, in rural Manitoba and on reserve to ensure that they have the resources to make our communities safer, with a specific focus on stopping violent crime, and drug trafficking.”
While discussing the NDP’s plan to fight crime, Kinew also mentioned his own run-ins with the law and issues with alcohol addiction that he said led to a number of bad choices in the past.
Kinew, 41, has previously admitted to a conviction for impaired driving, and for assaulting a cab driver when he was in his early 20s.
“I had a major problem with alcohol and I did some things I’m not proud of, and I was held accountable by the justice system,” Kinew said. “And I want to be clear, for me being confronted by the justice system was a necessary step. It forced me to confront the fact that I needed to change my life, to apologize, and to tackle my addictions.
“Tough love has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I am not running from my past, in fact my past is the reason I am running.”
Kinew claimed the current justice system in Manitoba is spending too much of its efforts punishing drug users, when it should be focused on punishing the dealers that bring addictive and sometimes deadly drugs into communities.
“I will bring the hammer down on drug dealers,” Kinew said. “If you bring drugs into our communities you deserve to face the consequences.”
He said he would also establish an “unexplained wealth act” that could target those who have large amounts of wealth and property, but can’t explain how that wealth was obtained.
“This will target those who are bringing toxic drugs into our communities, and reduce the violent crimes they cause,” Kinew said.
“We are tough on crime; we are tough on the causes of crime.”
But Kinew also questioned if incarceration in Manitoba’s prisons and jails is always the best solution for those committing crimes because of addictions, as he said many come out of jail in a worse place than they were when they got there, and more prone to offend and re-offend.
“We have to be smarter about how we deliver justice in Manitoba,” Kinew said. “Correctional facilities become gangster universities, turning small-time offenders with addictions into hardened criminals.
“It is trauma and addictions that are often driving people to do bad things. We need to teach them how to live better, and perhaps most importantly we need to show them the value of hard work, and the benefits of a good job.
“That is how we will keep you safe in Manitoba.”
Voters in Manitoba will go to the polls to select the next provincial government on Oct. 3.
