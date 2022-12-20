Artist Lisa Mace has been painting for two decades. But her latest creation isn’t expressed on a canvas. It’s an off-grid cabin nestled on 60 acres of land on the outskirts of Apsley.
Mace was one of eight local entrepreneurs recently awarded a $5,000 micro-grant through the Starter Company Plus Program, a course offered by the Peterborough and the Kawarthas Business Advisory Centre and overseen by Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED).
After completing the five-week online training program in early November, Mace presented her final business plan and pitch — outlining her goal to turn her pandemic pet project into a full-fledged outdoor getaway.
Mace is the owner of ECO Cabin — ECO stands for environmentally conscious oasis — and is in the final stages of constructing the off-the-beaten-path cabin for visitors to find comfort and peace in the great outdoors in an environmentally centred way.
After meeting her husband 11 years ago, the pair moved to Apsley — where Mace often spent time with her mother growing up — and the two built an off-grid home.
“Then about nine years ago, we bought a second property, which, at one time, belonged to my husband’s grandfather, just down the road from us, ” Mace said.
When the pandemic hit, Mace and her husband started using the 60-acre site more. What started as a plan to construct a storage shed on the plot of land quickly turned into something else entirely.
“It just started to evolve until we decided to build a cabin down there, somewhere to get away. We loved it down there so much I thought other people might like this, too,” Mace said. “We try to be as sustainable as possible, so I just thought, maybe there’s an opportunity here for a home-based business.
The idea of ECO Cabin was born.
Mace decided to take her unique idea to PKED’s business training program, where industry professionals pass along their knowledge to participants through a series of workshops.
“I got a lot out of the marketing session, including the importance of cybersecurity. I didn’t know as much as I thought I did so that was really helpful,” Mace said. She also learned the ins-and-outs of business-related finances, and the program helped refine her ideas and pushed her to look outside the box.
Receiving the micro-grant felt like “validation” for Mace.
“Not just that it was a good idea, but that there was a belief in me being capable of doing it,” she said.
Once Mace’s ECO Cabin is up and running, the plan is to welcome guests to immerse themselves in a nature-focused, environmentally conscious experience of their choosing.
“It’s an off-grid tiny cabin but there will be a lot of amenities and comforts so it’s not like you’re just out in a tent with nothing,” Mace said.
Along with standard overnight fees, guests will be able to select a variety of experience packages, including ones that will allow visitors to venture away from the property to explore what North Kawartha Township has to offer. Private outdoor yoga lessons, dinners by bonfire served up from chefs and kayak excursions will also be offered at ECO Cabin as part of the experience packages.
The business model is all about offering modern amenities and engaging experiences while remaining sustainable and being conscious about one’s impact on the environment.
“I think the mindset of the public needs to shift a little more: to be able to expose people to the idea that to be sustainable you don’t have to live in a tent … you can have lots of perks while being mindful.”
Mace aims to wrap up construction this winter and plans to open ECO Cabin for business in the late spring.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.