WINGHAM – Recruitment for volunteer committee members is underway to begin planning for the 2024 Wingham Homecoming reunion event officially.
The event is scheduled for June 27 to July 1, 2024, in Wingham.
North Huron council approved a request from organizers to be an official Committee of Council, and appointed Coun. Mitch Wright as the council representative to the 2024 Wingham Homecoming Committee.
Every 10 years, Wingham hosts a homecoming event that celebrates the community of Wingham and raises funds for community betterment projects.
The committee will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and implementing the event. The committee’s goal will be to provide a safe and enjoyable celebration that will appeal to all ages, focusing on the participation of residents and former residents of Wingham and the Township of North Huron.
The 2014 Wingham Homecoming celebration raised a total profit of $83,541, which was distributed throughout the community non-profit organizations.
The application deadline is Jan. 29.
The fillable application for the committee is available online at bit.ly/3WxeUxW.