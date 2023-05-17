This past weekend saw the U15 Taber Thrashers hit the road for the Okotoks Raiders Spring Classic tournament. Friday night saw the tournament kick off with a game against the home Okotoks Raiders.
The Thrashers were able to cruise to an 8-2 win in their first game of the tournament.
Looking to build off of the first-game win, the Thrashers found themselves back in action early on Saturday morning with a 7:45 a.m. matchup against the Cranbrook Blackwolves (orange). Continuing their strong play, the Thrashers once again were able to build a lead and hold on for a big 5-2.
With a 2-0 record, Saturday afternoon brought forward another challenge for the Thrashers as they looked to continue their winning ways. In an offensive battle, the Thrashers were unable to overcome the Calgary Axemen (team 2) as Calgary handed Taber an 8-6 loss.
Despite this setback, the Thrashers were eager to get back in the win column as they suited up for the bronze medal game on Sunday afternoon. Standing in their way was the Blackfalds Warriors who were looking to head home with some hardware. Thanks to another great offensive performance, the Thrashers were able to navigate their way to a 7-2 victory.
In league play, the Thrashers have played in quite a few tough games and have a 1-2-1 record with losses to Lethbridge and Brooks. They tied Medicine Hate 10-10 and were able to rebound with a 9-6 win over Brooks in their second matchup. The team has scored 25 goals total while allowing 37.
Heston Hansen leads the way with 15 goals and two assists while Jaxson Badura and Raiden Koizumi each had a pair of goals and an assist. Blaise Odland has two goals in the regular season while Owen Muller, Skylar Jensen, Madix Miller, and Nathan Gensorek all have a single goal. Kellon Schalk, Benny Wall, and Lexi Slomp have an assist each.
The next action for the U15 Thrashers comes tonight when they take on the Lethbridge Cudas at 6 p.m. at the Taber Ice Arena.