The City of Lethbridge is looking to connect with Indigenous artists in the community to help facilitate a community engagement process in support of a commemoration initiative centered around Residential School Survivors, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples.
The successful artist will conduct community engagement for the project and present recommendations on how it should be undertaken with the desired outcome for the Indigenous Legacy Commemoration Project looking to honour victims, survivors, and their families.
“The city has invested money into placemaking throughout Lethbridge, looking at how we commemorate and honour the Indigenous culture, history, and those that have gone before us,” said Echo Nowak, Indigenous Relations Specialist with the City.
“We are putting out a Call to Action; hopefully we will get some amazing artists. This city has so many of these artists, it will be great to see what we come up with to honour our people.”
The City of Lethbridge adopted the Reconciliation Implementation Plan in 2017 in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.
The Reconciliation Implementation Plan includes actions that can be undertaken towards Reconciliation, guided by five-principles: Active participation, communication and public, awareness service provision, cultural identity and heritage commemoration.
Looking to implement these principles, the commemoration initiative will work with community partners to find appropriate ways of honouring the victims, survivors and families of residential schools.
“The city has been doing an amazing job at hearing the Indigenous voices. It is a step forward towards reconciliation. It gives the Indigenous community a sense of pride, a sense of honour, knowing their history and culture, seeing it represented and giving them a sense of welcoming,” said Nowak.
Currently the project needs artists to respond to the Expression of Interest (EOI) by submitting a cover letter and reference documents. Those making the shortlist will be invited into the second stage, meeting with City representatives to discuss the development of a full proposal with the selected artist moving onto the third stage, engagement and reporting. The project has a budget of $35,000 towards consultant fees, honoraria, materials and other expenses.
The deadline for artist submissions is March 10 with more information available on the City of Lethbridge’s website.
“It’s really about teaching the community and bringing back a sense of culture, teaching the non-indigenous as well,” said Nowak. “Whatever the artwork could be, it is about educating and bringing awareness. We hear you, we see you, and you are valued.”