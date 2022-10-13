In advance of voting for the 2022 local election, the Sounder reached out to the 12 candidates for trustee of Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools. Candidates were given a limit of 50 words to respond to each question. Some responses have been edited for brevity and clarity. Here are the responses from the final six candidates.
Naomi Bailey (incumbent)
Why are you running again for school trustee of NLPS?
I’ve had nine months [since the by-election] to learn about the role and responsibilities of the board and I’d like more time to share my skills and strengths. Having been an educator for 25 years in this district, I have the experience and understanding of what is and is not working in the system.
If re-elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
Ensuring students have the support they deserve. We need to advocate for more inclusionary support; my focus is educational assistants. We are struggling to retain and hire EAs. We need to provide a living wage through more hours. This will require creative thinking but I believe it can be done.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
As an administrator at a school that did not have the traditional K-7 grade composition, I know it can work. The best starting point would be to form a committee comprised of district management, community/school stakeholders, teachers and trustees and collect community feedback.
Do you have a campaign website?
Chantelle Morvay
Why are you running for school trustee of NLPS?
The K-12 school system is integral to supporting a positive, flourishing society. I see relationships that need mending. I want to bring my knowledge, skills and heart to the table to help build better relationships to make this the most accessible and innovative school district in the province.
If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
Targeting grad rates for students who are historically marginalized; resources for an inclusive, accessible education for all, which includes increasing hiring and retention of educational assistants; expanding before and after school care and strengthening collaboration with municipal governments and the RDN to broaden safe walking and public transit routes.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
I'm hearing concerns around present and future accessibility to quality education for those living on Gabriola Island. I would listen to the community and work with all partners to plan for the future. If this includes moving additional grades onto the island, then I would work to explore that.
Do you have a campaign website?
Leana Pellegrin
Why are you running for school trustee of NLPS?
I believe in public schools and volunteer with the District PAC and committees. I’m on the Syeyutsus Truth and Reconciliation Advisory Committee, healing, walking together, listening, sharing and learning lessons from the land and waters. I’m dedicated to seeing grad rates climb and to have parity between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
Student safety and well-being. We have a high child poverty rate in this region and many students go to school without a lunch. We also have students sleeping in cars with our current housing crisis. Helping close the gaps for these students with dignity is a big step to student success.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
As a regular visitor to Gabriola and having family connections, I’ve been putting my hand up at the district meetings, making sure Gabriola is included. NDSS is one of the top populated high schools on Vancouver Island. This topic needs to be a priority for the district and province.Do you have a campaign website?
Bill Robinson (incumbent)
Why are you running again for school trustee of NLPS?
I have a long list of accomplishments achieved by the current board. Perhaps the most impressive is we produced the best graduation rate ever and did it during a pandemic! Our environmental stewardship plan would be second. I am running to ensure that we keep moving in this positive direction.
If re-elected, what would be your top priority, and how would you address it?
After number one above, I will focus on growing Hidden Heroes presentations to Grade 6 and 10 students. I tell stories about three or four local Hidden Heroes and help students identify life lessons those ordinary people have to teach us and how they might apply one or more personally.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
We have been working hard on the NDSS issue for several years. I have every confidence we will have a new NDSS in less than 10 years. That school will have all the latest bells and whistles and exciting technologies that would never be available in a smaller school.
Do you have a campaign website?
Mark Robinson
Why are you running for school trustee of NLPS?
Short answer is that I was asked one too many times. Long answer is that it seems a natural progression from PAC Chair and the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC), and it would be a tremendous honour to continue serving the district, this time as one of Gabriola's allies.
If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
Facilities are reaching their limits. With B.C. coastal islands experiencing such incredible population growth, we need to invest in facilities sooner rather than later and this is done by prioritizing schools such as NDSS. As a former NDSS parent, this is at the top of my list.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
Yes. Having the opportunity for kids to learn closer to home lessens dependancy on energy, which is better for the environment and financially beneficial – not only for parents but also for the district as it lowers the overall cost of renewing NDSS. Expand Gabriola Elementary with NDSS renewal savings.
Do you have a campaign website? If so, what is the URL?
Tanner Scott
Why are you running for school trustee of NLPS?
I want parents/students to know there is someone who is not afraid to question current trends, to represent their interests, and to uphold truth as a school trustee. I promise to directly benefit students and teachers in the district. I promise not to give myself a raise.
If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
I will be taking my salary as trustee and donating it back ($3,000) to students and teachers who need it and who have earned it. I want to see a culture of achievement and reward be developed in School District 68 where students see tangible results of generosity and effort.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
Yes, I would begin by investigating the availability of land/buildings for SD 68 and from there I would consider the cost of a new building versus retrofitting an existing one for students.
Do you have a campaign website?
www.trusteetannerscott.wixsite.com/electtannerscott
General election day is Oct. 15 (polling station: Gabriola Elementary School) with advance voting opportunities on Oct. 5 (Regional District of Nanaimo board chambers and Gabriola Community Hall) and Oct. 12 (RDN board chambers). Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can apply for a mail ballot through the RDN until Oct. 13.