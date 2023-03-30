North Kawartha Township launched a new brand for the municipality last week with a new logo and tagline aimed at attracting businesses, residents and tourists to its communities.
“I’m excited,” Mayor Carolyn Ayotte said at a recent township council meeting where the new brand was presented.
The new logo features a proud deer, reflecting over water while the sun rises overhead — “the iconic imagery of our region,” according to the township.
The chosen colours of greens, blues and orange are meant to reflect the landscape and the four distinct seasons in North Kawartha.
The new tagline is “Connecting Community, Nature and Spirit.”
The new branding was added to the township’s website and social media accounts on March 24 and will be rolled out elsewhere in the coming weeks.
The need for a new brand was identified in the township’s strategic economic development plan in late 2021. Habit Creative was selected to create it.
Over the years, the township has unofficially used several different ad hoc logos which will be replaced by the new unified brand.
Funding for the new “visual identity system” was provided through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario’s Tourism Relief Grant.
Staff have begun a phased approach to rolling out the new brand to spread costs over several years, according to a report presented to council by Chris Challenger, the township’s economic development officer.
Large capital items such as signage have been incorporated into a second phase. The township will continue to pursue grant opportunities to have the costs covered.
The new branding will be included on roadway signs welcoming people to the township and signage in parks and beaches.
“I’m sure we’d all love to start and have everything ready from day one, but it’s not necessarily realistic. So that’s kind of why we’re taking a phased approach for now,” said Challenger at the council meeting.
The new branding will also improve the communication, reputation and the municipality’s competitive position in the market, he said.
Council also approved its 2023-26 strategic plan with its priorities being investments in infrastructure, economic growth for a sustainable community, maintenance of a strong, accountable municipal government and protection and enhancement of the environment.
A requested amendment from Coun. Jim O’Shea on the inclusion of an action on shoreline preservation was added to the plan.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.