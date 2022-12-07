The new and returning members of Faraday Township council had their inaugural meeting on Nov. 23, where they all took their oath of office to the people of the township. Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson and Clerk and Treasurer Dawn Switzer comment on this meeting.
The swearing in of the new Faraday council was conducted at the Faraday Township municipal office on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. While most of the council was re-elected or acclaimed for council’s 2022 to 2026 session, the exception was new Councillor John O’Donnell, who replaces former Councillor Carl Tinney, who retired from public service. Therefore, the new council is as follows; Mayor Dennis Purcell, Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson, Councillor Bill Green, Councillor Murray Bowers and Councillor John O’Donnell.
Once that was done, the new council posed for a group photograph taken by Switzer in front of the Christmas tree, according to Nicholson. Switzer says that the inaugural meeting where council was sworn in went well.
“I look forward to working with our council for the next four years,” she says.
Nicholson says that the only person in attendance at the ceremony [besides council and staff] was O’Donnell’s wife Pauline.
“We welcomed Councillor O’Donnell to the table. He looks forward to working with council. Not too exciting and no big ceremony!” she says.
Once the swearing in ceremony was complete, the new council had their first official meeting on Nov. 23. Among the items of business attended to, they passed two bylaws; 33-2022 and 34-2022. The first bylaw was to appoint a member of council as an alternate member of Hastings County council if Mayor Purcell is unable to attend, as allowed under the Municipal Act, 2001 and the Hastings County Procedural Bylaw 2020-0028. This designate will be Deputy Mayor Nicholson. The second bylaw was to stipulate who would take the place of the head of council if they are absent, refuse to act or the office is vacant, as allowed under the Municipal Act, 2001 and the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. This designated person would also act as head of council in matters of emergency management. These designates would be appointed in the following order; Deputy Mayor Nicholson, Councillor Bowers, Councillor Green and Councillor O’Donnell.