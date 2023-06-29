Sioux Lookout, Ont. — Residents in the municipality of Sioux Lookout can sign up to take part in a composting program that could divert tons of food waste from the Hidden Lake Landfill.
Jennifer Esposito, the community’s economic development officer, says they have entered into an agreement with FoodCycle Science to establish a pilot program to increase home composting with the use of a FoodCycler home composting device.
The program participants will provide data to FoodCycle Science about food waste diversion, while residents, staff, and council will provide feedback regarding the feasibility of a FoodCycler food waste diversion program for the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.
“We understand that approximately one-third of all landfill waste can be attributed to household food waste,” Esposito said. “So we’re exploring solutions that might extend the life of our landfill, reduce operating costs and improve our environmental footprint. The Sioux Lookout environment committee recognized the opportunity (for the program) and then asked for council support. Both the staff and council enthusiastically supported that recommendation.”
The 85 FoodCycler composting devices for the pilot program are available for purchase at discounted rates of $150 plus HST for the FC-30 model, in exchange for users recording their usage over the course of 12 weeks. Operated indoors, they come equipped with carbon filters, and Esposito says they have been reassured that the units don’t let off a noticeable odor during operation.
She says the device will turn food matter into usable nutrient-rich compost in just a few hours, unlike the time it takes to convert in a traditional yard composter.
“That’s the great thing about this is that odorless, quick conversion. They can choose to use that nutrient-rich soil amendment that results from the cycle directly in their garden to improve the soil conditions or they can donate it to a neighbour or a community garden,” she said.
“Our Rock Front Family Farm would be happy to receive donations of the soil amendment.”
Esposito noted they’re hoping to gain a better understanding of the volume of food waste the community could divert from their landfills and raise awareness about accessible solutions while learning how user-friendly the residents actually find these units.
“It’s expensive to collect and hold large heavy volumes of waste in our landfills which are expensive to operate, attract wildlife and emit greenhouse gases,” she stressed. “We know that these issues won’t be resolved through one program. But if we can help our residents to turn food waste into something useful, it’s a step in the right direction.”
Esposito reminds people that the program is open to Sioux Lookout and Hudson residents, but any community, including Thunder Bay, can apply to participate in their own program. The committee is also planning an event this fall to explore additional initiatives to divert landfill waste on a larger scale.
Those who pre-register for a unit can pick them up on July 10 or 11, or by appointment in the development services department on the second floor of the Municipal Office. The pilot program will run from July 17 through Oct. 8, and once complete, the FoodCycler machines can continue to be used without further obligation.
Units that are not pre-ordered will be available to residents of Sioux Lookout on a first-come, first-served basis while quantities last, from July 12 to 14. They can also be purchased from the Finance Department on the main floor of the Municipal Office. Only one FoodCycler purchase per household is permitted.
Go online at www.slkt.me/foodcycle for more information, to pre-register, purchase a unit, or download the Resident Guide to the program.