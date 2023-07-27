A motion was brought forward at city council's July 24 meeting by councillor Trevor Bolin, proposing staff review city bylaw to manage unauthorized camping on public property and properties zoned for commercial use.
A report is expected to be generated for council by city staff. The issue was sparked by tenting in the downtown core, where homeless encampments have raised concern from residents.
“What we’re trying to do is have this fine, fine line between criminalizing the homeless and making a bylaw that prevents tents in the downtown area,” Bolin said.
Bolin said he intentionally left residential zoning out, so families can let their children set up tents in backyards. Industrial zoning could be included, agreed Bolin after a suggestion from fellow councillor Byron Stewart.
“Residential’s a tough one, because if I believe if people want to have camping in their backyard, their kids should be allowed to tent in the back yard,” said Bolin.
Excluding planned events with tents by property owners was also added to the motion, following a suggestion from councillor Gord Klassen.
Bolin noted his motion was a redraft to more tightly address the issue.
“It gives us the ability to as a community to work forward to this, and not outside interferences,” he said, mentioning that residents have reported neighbours with backyard tents to city bylaw.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca