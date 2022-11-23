Last week, The Bancroft Times spoke to the new council members from Hastings Highlands, Limerick and Carlow Mayo about their election wins and what they hope to accomplish during the next four years. This week, we speak with new Carlow Mayo Mayor Randy Wallace, new Hastings Highlands Councillor Roger Davis and new Hastings Highlands Councillor Joan Nieman to get their comments on what they’d like to achieve in the next council’s term.
Randy Wallace is the new mayor of Carlow Mayo, defeating the incumbent Mayor Bonnie Adams. He told The Bancroft Times that he wanted to thank everyone in Carlow Mayo Township for their support during the campaign.
“You have taken the time to share with me your ideas and your concerns and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you. Whether or not you voted for me in this election, I want you to know that I am dedicated to working hard for you.
When we work together as a community, I know that we can accomplish great things. First and foremost, I would like the people of the community to be heard. Once I am inaugurated, I will be able to work with the community and the councillors to develop a plan to move forward. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your votes. Let’s move forward together,” he says.
Roger Davis is a new councillor in Hastings Highlands and he wanted to thank the residents of the municipality for their support in the recent election.
“This will be a challenging time that we as a council will face in this term. The pandemic, recession and higher interest rates could impact how the council will do business, but as a team we can move forward and achieve our goals,” he says.
New Hastings Highlands Councillor Joan Nieman wanted to thank her family, friends and supporters who voted for her in this election.
“Your votes demonstrated that you trust me to be your voice for your municipal council and I hope I can live up to your expectations as a new member of council. Someone once told me ‘Alone, we can do so little, together we can do so much.’ This is what will make Hastings Highlands a place we all will be proud to call our home, working together as a team,” she says. Thank you again.”
In the coming weeks, The Bancroft Times will be getting comments from Hastings Highlands’ new Deputy Mayor Tammy Davis and Carlow Mayo’s new Councillor Elson Ruddy, and we will bring them to you as soon as we have them.