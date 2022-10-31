George Aksadjuak is Rankin Inlet Fire Department’s new deputy fire chief and he wants to use his new position to teach and train other firefighters.
Fire Chief Mark Wyatt promoted Aksadjuak to the role on Oct. 20.
Aksadjuak, 31, has worked his way up the fire department’s ranks: he began as a new recruit at the age of 18, then became a regular firefighter, lieutenant, captain and now, deputy.
“[Getting promoted] was great. I loved it,” he said, adding that his father was a firefighter for more than 30 years. “I know the job. I’ve been around it since I was born.”
There are more than a dozen volunteer firefighters in Rankin Inlet. Now that he is deputy chief, George Aksadjuak says he wants to improve training programs for them. (Photo by David Venn)
He’s been on the job for about a week and said it has come with added responsibilities, one of them being training volunteer firefighters.
The fire department has about 15 volunteers, and Aksadjuak says there is room for improvement when it comes to training plans.
“We always go the day-of and decide from there. But I would like to keep it organized where we plan ahead and everyone will know what they’re doing,” he said.
“Hopefully that will improve their skills.”