The climbing cost of the living index has caught the city’s community complex in a crunch, forcing it to hike user fees and rental fees for fall.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors approved a seven per cent increase to all fees at the Nelson and District Community Complex, as well as the Castlegar and Creston facilities, with Salmo and Area G Recreation.
Effective Sept. 5, the increase is based upon the March 2023 British Columbia cost of living index increase of seven per cent in 2022.
“Recreation services at the RDCK are funded through a combination of user fees and taxation, resulting in recreation being subsidized by the community for the benefit of the community,” read an RDCK staff report to the board on July 20.
The hike represents an increase of 51 cents for an adult single admission, moving from $7.26 to $7.77, while a youth admission rises by a quarter to $3.88. A child admission continues to be free, as does a golden guest (75 and over).
The new fees apply to drop-in, single-use, punch pass and time-based memberships, as well as rental rates for aquatics centres and other facilities.
One year ago the RDCK raised its recreation centre prices by only 3.7 per cent (25 cents) to provide “consistency, transparency and the ability to financial performance of the services to provide better value,” said Joe Chirico, general manager of Community Services for the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), in a statement.
“The new fees also reflect an increase of 3.7 per cent based on the March 2022 British Columbia Consumer Price Index (BCCPI),” he said.
If service levels remained the same, Chirico wrote in his report to the RDCK board of directors for its July, 2022 meeting, fees should maintain the present balance between taxation and user fees.
Icing on the cake
An interesting figure released by the RDCK was the difference user groups pay for ice rentals between Nelson, Castlegar and Creston.
Nelson paid a much higher rate for all rentals, with adult, non-profit (prime) ice rental going for $182.91 per hour. In Castlegar the same time cost $154.04 while in Creston it was only $144.41.
Youth, non-profit (prime) in Nelson was hit to the tune of $116.39 rental rate, while Castlegar was $93.97 and Creston only $79.52.