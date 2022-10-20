After months of silence, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Pat Roche has broken the ice with a local urban Indigenous coalition that has been advocating for better police oversight in the province.
In a statement Wednesday, Oct. 19, the police force said Roche and his management team are committed to change and growth.
Roche has been silent about proposals by the First Voice Working Group on Police Oversight that were first floated in a draft report in July.
First Voice has also asked the chief to revisit remarks he made to CBC around that time, when he said he didn’t feel the force has a racism problem.
“Reconciliation requires action,” Wednesday’s release stated.
“The RNC recognizes the colonial history of Newfoundland and Labrador, the ongoing harms that it has caused, and the societal constructs formed as a result,” it continued.
“The RNC is not immune to this systemic formation of racism, discrimination and societal differences within our institutions, resulting in injustices to Indigenous and other racialized people. The RNC acknowledges the impact of racism within our communities, the role police have played in it, and the RNC’s responsibility to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation.”
Roche met with representatives of the coalition Tuesday, Oct. 18, to discuss the matter.
“The RNC will engage First Voice and other Indigenous groups to review and support the implementation of the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). In doing so, the RNC understands that action to advance truth and reconciliation depends on building long-term relationships that are grounded in mutual respect and understanding, and that action must be led by and in partnership with Indigenous peoples.”
Roche made commitments to review current training to ensure RNC officers and civilians are equipped with appropriate anti-racism training, to undertake a review of policies and procedures, and to work to repair the RNC’s relationship with the urban Indigenous community with counsel from First Voice.
The statement neither endorsed nor rejected a specific proposal by First Voice to set up a civilian-led oversight board to set RNC priorities and guidelines.
In a subsequent statement, First Voice said it welcomes the acknowledgment of the force’s culpability in ongoing harms to the Indigenous community and the commitment to work in partnership with them to address issues.
“To acknowledge past wrongs, and to take responsibility for ongoing harm in the present, is a difficult but necessary first step in beginning to repair relationships with Indigenous peoples. It is a journey that will take years,” the statement said.
“Welcome as they are, these commitments do not alter the urgent need for systemic change in the way that policing is carried out in Newfoundland and Labrador,” First Voice added.
“We therefore renew our calls for Minister of Justice and Public Safety John Hogan to make a similar commitment to implement all MMIWG Calls for Justice that fall within his department's areas of responsibility. This includes the creation of a police oversight board that is civilian-led, independent of police, politically neutral and representative of the province’s diverse communities.”