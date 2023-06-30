MILDMAY – Bernie McGlynn Lumber Ltd. hosted a live, interactive celebration at the lumber yard in Mildmay on Saturday, June 24, as they commemorated 40 years of serving their local communities with quality lumber products.
The celebration saw visitors, including local dignitaries, past and present customers, and friends who came by the drop-in event to thank Bernie and Doreen McGlynn for their years of dedicated service to the community.
Huron-Perth MPP Lisa Thompson dropped by with a certificate of appreciation for the McGlynn family business, saying, “Thank you for your significant contributions to the local business sector in providing quality products and services in South Bruce and beyond. Your perseverance, dedication and commitment to this multi-generational family business is commendable. Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your continued success.”
According to a post on the South Bruce Facebook page, South Bruce Mayor Mark Goetz also stopped by the celebration with good wishes for the business.
“Congratulations on Bernie McGlynn Lumber celebrating a significant milestone of 40 years of business,” the post said. “Wishing you many more years of success. Thank you for choosing South Bruce to put your roots down.”
History
Jerry and Mary McGlynn started the mill at a location north of Wingham, and in 1983 transferred the growing business to the eldest of the 10 children, Bernie McGlynn.
By 1999, business had grown to the point where an expansion was needed, and the current Highway 9 location was acquired.
In 2004, South Bruce Flooring was opened as a retail outlet. The outlet carries everything from rough-cut lumber, prefinished hardwood floors, hardwood moulding, trim, stair systems and components parts.
Bernie McGlynn Lumber is located at 1563 Highway 9, Mildmay.